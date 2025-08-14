OIHS Vacation Resort Room Accomodations

Starting bid
Los Establos Boutique Inn
Value: $4,350 ($1,450 per room)
Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive supplement of $165 + tax and service per person, per night.
Reservations subject to availability. Air transportation not included. (Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan. 3 & Feb.1 - 24)
For more resort information visit https://www.losestablospanama.com/
The Club Barbados
Value: $3,225 ($1,075 per room) depending on season
Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night.
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan.3 & Feb. 1 - 24)
For more resort information visit https://www.theclubbarbados.com/?_ga=2.186785576.1615160789.1755357136-373860448.1755357135
Hammock Cove Antigua
Value: $5,700 ($1,900 per villa) depending on season
Details: Valid for up to 3 Villas (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $306-$323 + tax and service per person, per night.
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan.3 & Feb. 1 - 24)
For more resort information visit https://www.hammockcoveantigua.com/
Galley Bay Resort & Spa, Antigua
Value: $5,700 ($1,900 per room) depending on season
Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $306-$323 + tax and service per person, per night.
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan.3 & Feb. 1 - 24)
For more resort information visit https://www.galleybayresort.com/?_ga=2.188897067.1615160789.1755357136-373860448.1755357135
The Verandah Antigua
Value: $4,200 ($1,400 per room) depending on season
Details: Valid for up to 3 Suites (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of $160 + tax and service per person, per night
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan.3 & Feb. 1 - 24)
For more resort information visit https://www.theverandahantigua.com/
St. James's Club & Villas, Antigua
Value: $3,600 ($1,200 per room) depending on season
Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan.3 & Feb.1 - 24)
For more resort information visit https://stjamesclubantigua.com/?_ga=2.40917666.1615160789.1755357136-373860448.1755357135
Pineapple Beach Club Antigua
Value: $3,150 ($1,050 per room) depending on season
Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night.
(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan.3 & Feb. 1 - 24)
For more resort information visit https://www.pineapplebeachclub.com/
