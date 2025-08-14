OIHS Vacation Resort Room Accomodations

Los Establos Boutique Inn-Panama (Adults/Family 8+)
$100

Starting bid

Los Establos Boutique Inn

Value: $4,350 ($1,450 per room)

Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.

Winner responsible for airfare and All-Inclusive supplement of $165 + tax and service per person, per night.

Reservations subject to availability. Air transportation not included. (Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan. 3 & Feb.1 - 24)

For more resort information visit https://www.losestablospanama.com/

The Club Barbados-Barbados (Adults Only)
$100

Starting bid

The Club Barbados

Value: $3,225 ($1,075 per room) depending on season

Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.

Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night.

(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan.3 & Feb. 1 - 24)

For more resort information visit https://www.theclubbarbados.com/?_ga=2.186785576.1615160789.1755357136-373860448.1755357135


Hammock Cove-Antigua (Adults Only)
$100

Starting bid

Hammock Cove Antigua

Value: $5,700 ($1,900 per villa) depending on season

Details: Valid for up to 3 Villas (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.

Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $306-$323 + tax and service per person, per night.

(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan.3 & Feb. 1 - 24)

For more resort information visit https://www.hammockcoveantigua.com/


Galley Bay Resort and Spa-Antigua (Adults Only)
$100

Starting bid

Galley Bay Resort & Spa, Antigua

Value: $5,700 ($1,900 per room) depending on season

Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.

Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of minimum $306-$323 + tax and service per person, per night.

(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan.3 & Feb. 1 - 24)

For more resort information visit https://www.galleybayresort.com/?_ga=2.188897067.1615160789.1755357136-373860448.1755357135

The Verandah-Antigua (Adults Only)
$100

Starting bid

The Verandah Antigua

Value: $4,200 ($1,400 per room) depending on season

Details: Valid for up to 3 Suites (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.

Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of $160 + tax and service per person, per night

(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan.3 & Feb. 1 - 24)


For more resort information visit https://www.theverandahantigua.com/

St. James Club Villas-Antigua (Family Friendly)
$100

Starting bid

St. James's Club & Villas, Antigua

Value: $3,600 ($1,200 per room) depending on season

Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.

Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night

(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan.3 & Feb.1 - 24)

For more resort information visit https://stjamesclubantigua.com/?_ga=2.40917666.1615160789.1755357136-373860448.1755357135

Pineapple Beach Club-Antigua (Adults Only)
$100

Starting bid


Pineapple Beach Club Antigua

Value: $3,150 ($1,050 per room) depending on season

Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.

Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night.

(Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan.3 & Feb. 1 - 24)

For more resort information visit https://www.pineapplebeachclub.com/

