Oil Information Library of Fort Worth Memberships 2024
Annual Membership
$2,200
Valid for one year
This membership provides you access to the O.I.L. for 1 year at our cheapest per-month rate. You have the option for automatic renewal through this platform.
**Must give 30 days notice of cancelation**
This membership provides you access to the O.I.L. for 1 year at our cheapest per-month rate. You have the option for automatic renewal through this platform.
**Must give 30 days notice of cancelation**
Annual Membership Plus
$3,000
Valid for one year
This membership provides you access to the O.I.L. for 1 year at our cheapest per-month rate.
It also includes Free Admission into all Tech-Talks, Discounted ticket to Annual Core Workshop, 1 Free Hour of Librarian Labor per month (non-transferable), Free Read-Only Access to growing digital catalog.
You have the option for automatic renewal through this platform.
**Must give 30 days notice of cancelation**
This membership provides you access to the O.I.L. for 1 year at our cheapest per-month rate.
It also includes Free Admission into all Tech-Talks, Discounted ticket to Annual Core Workshop, 1 Free Hour of Librarian Labor per month (non-transferable), Free Read-Only Access to growing digital catalog.
You have the option for automatic renewal through this platform.
**Must give 30 days notice of cancelation**
Corporate Membership
$4,999
Valid for one year
This membership provides your company with an unlimited number of employees access to the O.I.L. for 1 year.
You have the option for automatic renewal through this platform.
**Must give 30 days notice of cancelation**
This membership provides your company with an unlimited number of employees access to the O.I.L. for 1 year.
You have the option for automatic renewal through this platform.
**Must give 30 days notice of cancelation**
Corporate Membership Plus
$6,500
Valid for one year
This membership provides your company with an unlimited number of employees access to the O.I.L. for 1 year.
It also includes Free Admission into all Tech-Talks, Discounted ticket to Annual Core Workshop, 1 Free Hour of Librarian Labor per month (non-transferable), Free Read-Only Access to growing digital catalog.
You have the option for automatic renewal through this platform.
**Must give 30 days notice of cancelation**
This membership provides your company with an unlimited number of employees access to the O.I.L. for 1 year.
It also includes Free Admission into all Tech-Talks, Discounted ticket to Annual Core Workshop, 1 Free Hour of Librarian Labor per month (non-transferable), Free Read-Only Access to growing digital catalog.
You have the option for automatic renewal through this platform.
**Must give 30 days notice of cancelation**
Quarterly Membership
$600
No expiration
This membership provides you access to the O.I.L. for 3 months and will automatically renew through invoice each quarter unless otherwise instructed.
**Must give 15 days notice of cancelation**
This membership provides you access to the O.I.L. for 3 months and will automatically renew through invoice each quarter unless otherwise instructed.
**Must give 15 days notice of cancelation**
Monthly Membership
$250
Renews monthly
This membership provides you access to the O.I.L. for 1 month and will automatically renew through invoice each month unless otherwise instructed.
**Must give 1 week notice of cancelation**
This membership provides you access to the O.I.L. for 1 month and will automatically renew through invoice each month unless otherwise instructed.
**Must give 1 week notice of cancelation**
Daily Membership
$100
No expiration
This membership provides you access to the O.I.L. for 1 day and will not be automatically renewed. If multiple days access are needed we suggest you consider a longer term membership.
This membership provides you access to the O.I.L. for 1 day and will not be automatically renewed. If multiple days access are needed we suggest you consider a longer term membership.
Add a donation for Oil Information Library of Fort Worth
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!