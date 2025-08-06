Oil Information Library of Fort Worth

Offered by

Oil Information Library of Fort Worth

About this shop

Oil Information Library of Fort Worth's Advertisement Shop

Business Card Ad 1/8th Page Quarterly item
Business Card Ad 1/8th Page Quarterly
$50

This ad grants you 1/8th of a page to display your business card or simple image that you create for 3 months.

Business Card Ad 1/8th Page Yearly item
Business Card Ad 1/8th Page Yearly
$190

This ad grants you 1/8th of a page to display your business card or simple image that you create for 1 year.

Quarter Page Ad Quarterly item
Quarter Page Ad Quarterly
$250

This ad grants you 1/4th of a page to display your business card, logo, simple image that you create or a combination of logo and few sentences of a write up featuring your company or representative for 3 months.

Quarter Page Ad Yearly item
Quarter Page Ad Yearly
$900

This ad grants you 1/4th of a page to display your business card, logo, simple image that you create or a combination of logo and few sentences of a write up featuring your company or representative for 1 year.

Half Page Ad Quarterly item
Half Page Ad Quarterly
$400

This ad grants you 1/2 of a page to display your business card, logo, simple image that you create or a combination of logo and few sentences of a write up featuring your company or representative for 3 months.

Half Page Ad Yearly item
Half Page Ad Yearly
$1,300

This ad grants you 1/2 of a page to display your business card, logo, simple image that you create or a combination of logo and few sentences of a write up featuring your company or representative for 1 year.

Full Page Ad Quarterly item
Full Page Ad Quarterly
$700

This ad grants you 1 full page to display your business card, logo, simple image that you create or a combination of logo and few sentences of a write up featuring your company or representative for 3 months.

Full Page Ad Yearly item
Full Page Ad Yearly
$2,500

This ad grants you 1 full page to display your business card, logo, simple image that you create or a combination of logo and few sentences of a write up featuring your company or representative for 1 year.

Add a donation for Oil Information Library of Fort Worth

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!