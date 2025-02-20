INTERMISSION 2025: "Fore the Future of the Arts"

1 Raffle Ticket
$50
This ticket grants you 1 (ONE) entries into the "Fore the Future of the Arts" raffle, while supporting arts education. Event admission is NOT included with this package, and must be purchased separately.
3 Raffle Tickets
$125
This includes 3 tickets
This ticket grants you 3 (THREE) entries into the "Fore the Future of the Arts" raffle, while supporting arts education. Event admission is NOT included with this package, and must be purchased separately.
Add a donation for Oil Lamp Theater

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!