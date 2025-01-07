Community School of Music and Arts
Oil Painting - Monthly Payment (Winter 2025)
Oil Painting - (Monthly) Non-Members
$118
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Payment recurs monthly from January-March. Classes are on Mondays from 1/27-3/10 (no class 2/17). Ages 13+
Payment recurs monthly from January-March. Classes are on Mondays from 1/27-3/10 (no class 2/17). Ages 13+
seeMoreDetailsMobile
select
Oil Painting - (Monthly) Members
$89
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Payment recurs monthly from January-March. Classes are on Mondays from 1/27-3/10 (no class 2/17). Ages 13+
Payment recurs monthly from January-March. Classes are on Mondays from 1/27-3/10 (no class 2/17). Ages 13+
seeMoreDetailsMobile
select
Oil Painting + Classroom Paint - (Monthly) Non-Members
$127
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Payment recurs monthly from January-March, including the use of classroom oil paint. Classes are on Mondays from 1/27-3/10 (no class 2/17). Ages 13+
Payment recurs monthly from January-March, including the use of classroom oil paint. Classes are on Mondays from 1/27-3/10 (no class 2/17). Ages 13+
seeMoreDetailsMobile
select
Oil Painting + Classroom Paint - (Monthly) Non-Members
$98
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Payment recurs monthly from January-March, including the use of classroom oil paint. Classes are on Mondays from 1/27-3/10 (no class 2/17). Ages 13+
Payment recurs monthly from January-March, including the use of classroom oil paint. Classes are on Mondays from 1/27-3/10 (no class 2/17). Ages 13+
seeMoreDetailsMobile
select
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout