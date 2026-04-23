Oinos + Orexi Wine Purchase

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Exceptional freshness, high acidity and delicate flavors of high intensity, mainly of citrus fruits, lemon, and rose.
In the glass, the wine glows with a bright straw color and green highlights. The aroma is highly complex and inviting. Drinkers will find lush notes of ripe pear, mango, and pineapple mixed with fresh jasmine and rose petals. On the palate, it delivers a rich and appealing texture. Bright apple acidity balances perfectly with flavors of sweet lemon peel and a clean hint of dried herbs.
Ruby color with intense aromas of red berris and red fruits, vanilla, spices, hints of herbs and walnut. Matured 8 months in French oak barrels.
Aromas of red and black fruits, sweet spices, bitter chocolate. One the palate, hints of tomato, vanilla, and coffee with intense acidity and tannins. 12 months in oak.
Bright golden color in the glass.
On the nose rich, apricot jam and citrus aromas accompanied by rose, caramel, cinnamon and baked apple.
In the mouth, rich, with a full, typical greasy body and sweetness that balances the extremely refreshing acidity, making it exciting to drink. The long finish leaves the mouth feeling yellow fruits and citrus with a slight almond bitterness.
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