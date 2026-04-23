Oinos + Orexi Wine Purchase

In the glass, the wine glows with a bright straw color and green highlights. The aroma is highly complex and inviting. Drinkers will find lush notes of ripe pear, mango, and pineapple mixed with fresh jasmine and rose petals. On the palate, it delivers a rich and appealing texture. Bright apple acidity balances perfectly with flavors of sweet lemon peel and a clean hint of dried herbs.



