Norman Heat Youth Athletics Inc.

Offered by

Norman Heat Youth Athletics Inc.

About the memberships

OK Heat 8U Sponsorship Opportunity Spring 2026

Bronze Business Sponsorship
$100

No expiration

The Bronze package is available with a $100 donation and includes your business name on our dugout banner.

Silver Business Sponsorship
$250

No expiration

The Silver package is available with a $250 donation and includes your business logo on our dugout banner.

Gold Business Sponsorship
$500

No expiration

The Gold package is available with a $500 donation and includes the largest logo size on our dugout banner.

Supporter Quotes
$50

No expiration

Family and friends may use this option to add a quote or well wishes to our team banner.

Add a donation for Norman Heat Youth Athletics Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!