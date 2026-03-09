Okies for Monarchs Online Store

Yours FREE for a donation of $38 (includes shipping).





Support conservation and spread the word about the importance of pollinators by displaying this bright, educational sign! Produced by Okies for Monarchs, this durable 11.5″ w x 15″ high metal sign is designed for outdoor use. You can hang it in your garden, on your farm, in a park, or gift it to a friend. The sign has two holes for hanging, but does not include a post or hardware. Just like your garden, this sign was designed with intent… It’s large, bright and easy to read!