Oklahoma City Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter's Silent Auction

Vera Bradley, flowered, ceramic mug, locust, flower, jam, vanilla, cinnamon, bun, cappuccino pods, and Heath minis
Oklahoma Sigma stemless wine cups (2) and a bottle of Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc.
New Loyalty Labubu
“Sunshine on the Water” - Framed Slavs Brodinsky serigraph, hand signed. 16” x 15.5“, comes with certificate of authenticity.
Book, “A Literary Tea Party”, recipes from your favorite novels. Tea loaf pan, cake mix, herbal tea and cake spatula.
A Tri-Sigma, V Elma Mayfield, chapter , former Edmond alumni, created this beautiful framed needle work with butterflies. Size 26 inches tall by 20 1/8 inches wide.
Another Velma Mayfield original. 20 1/8 inches tall by 25 1/4 inches wide. Framed pink flowers and a white vase.
Two nature scenes. Velma Mayfield originals. Flowers, birds, bees, all the wonder of nature. Both are framed 11 5/8 inches tall by 9 1/2 inches wide.
It is a weekend (Friday night -Sunday at 11 AM) at Lake Eufaula at Carlton Landing.
Oklahoma collectors edition set. Six ornaments 1997 to 2002.
Purple socks for purple lovers, Sherpa lined socks.
A purple overside wearable blanket hoodie with front pocket and Sherpa fleece lining.
