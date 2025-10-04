eventClosed

Oklahoma City Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter's Silent Auction

Gift basket item
$10

Vera Bradley, flowered, ceramic mug, locust, flower, jam, vanilla, cinnamon, bun, cappuccino pods, and Heath minis

Sigma Sips item
$10

Oklahoma Sigma stemless wine cups (2) and a bottle of Pomelo Sauvignon Blanc.

Loyalty Labubu item
$20

New Loyalty Labubu

Framed Brodinsky Serigraph item
$100

“Sunshine on the Water” - Framed Slavs Brodinsky serigraph, hand signed. 16” x 15.5“, comes with certificate of authenticity.

Tea Party item
$10

Book, “A Literary Tea Party”, recipes from your favorite novels. Tea loaf pan, cake mix, herbal tea and cake spatula.

Whimsical Water item
$10

Clean up item
$10

Time for Self item
$10

Memory Making item
$10

Bread Making and Made item
$10

Movie & Popcorn item
$10

Super Clean Up item
$10

Purple Please item
Purple Please
$10

Butterflies item
$25

A Tri-Sigma, V Elma Mayfield, chapter , former Edmond alumni, created this beautiful framed needle work with butterflies. Size 26 inches tall by 20 1/8 inches wide.

Flowers in a vase item
$25

Another Velma Mayfield original. 20 1/8 inches tall by 25 1/4 inches wide. Framed pink flowers and a white vase.

Birds & Bees item
Birds & Bees
$40

Two nature scenes. Velma Mayfield originals. Flowers, birds, bees, all the wonder of nature. Both are framed 11 5/8 inches tall by 9 1/2 inches wide.

Weekend at Lake Eufaula item
Weekend at Lake Eufaula
$100

It is a weekend (Friday night -Sunday at 11 AM) at Lake Eufaula at Carlton Landing.

Oklahoma Ornaments item
$30

Oklahoma collectors edition set. Six ornaments 1997 to 2002.

Purple Sherpa Socks item
Purple Sherpa Socks
$10

Purple socks for purple lovers, Sherpa lined socks.

Purple blanket hoodie item
$25

A purple overside wearable blanket hoodie with front pocket and Sherpa fleece lining.

