Oklahoma Leather Association Membership

Active Members are the core of the Oklahoma Leather Association. This level is open to Oklahoma residents age 21 and older who complete a 90-day pledgeship and actively participate in meetings and events. Active Members enjoy full voting rights, eligibility to hold office, and the honor of wearing the official large OkLA patch. Membership includes opportunities for leadership, service, and connection within a community that values integrity, diversity, camaraderie, and the traditions of the leather lifestyle. Annual dues are $25.