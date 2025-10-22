Oklahoma Leather Association Membership

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: June 30
Active Members are the core of the Oklahoma Leather Association. This level is open to Oklahoma residents age 21 and older who complete a 90-day pledgeship and actively participate in meetings and events. Active Members enjoy full voting rights, eligibility to hold office, and the honor of wearing the official large OkLA patch. Membership includes opportunities for leadership, service, and connection within a community that values integrity, diversity, camaraderie, and the traditions of the leather lifestyle. Annual dues are $25.
Renews yearly on: June 30
Associate Members are valued participants who live outside Oklahoma or receive board approval to join. Open to individuals age 21 and older, this membership offers connection to OkLA’s educational programs, social gatherings, and community service opportunities. Associate Members complete a three-month introductory period and share in the camaraderie, diversity, and values that define the leather community. They may proudly wear the small OkLA patch and contribute to the organization’s mission of education and inclusion. Annual dues are $20.
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