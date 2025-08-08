Oklahoma Sports Relief Membership

We proudly serve as a booster club for the dancers of PC Dance Company and/or CSM All-Star Dance. Our mission is to support and celebrate the growth, dedication, and talent of our dancers by offering financial assistance, emotional encouragement, and community involvement. Through targeted fundraising efforts, team-building activities, and service-driven initiatives, we seek to enrich the dancers' experience, promote unity within the team, and strengthen relationships between dancers, families, coaches, and the broader community.

Our ultimate goal is to create a positive, inclusive environment where every dancer feels valued, supported, and empowered to succeed both on and off the stage.