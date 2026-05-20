Oklahoma Sports Relief's Silent Auction

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Scuba Experience & Gear Bundle
Dive into an unforgettable underwater adventure with this complete scuba experience package from Horizon Unlimited Scuba, led by certified instructor Kelly McCongill.
This package includes.
Hands on instruction and guided training sessions designed to build confidence and skills in the water.
$200 Off Scuba Trip
Online Education or instructor one on one
Watermanship test
Pool Skill session Level 1-2
Two checkout dives
Scuba Goggles
Microfiber Towel
Beach Towel
2 Shirts
Hat
Aloe Vera Gel
Pool Ring
Perfect for beginners or anyone looking to start their scuba journey, this package offers both professional instruction and useful gear to get started
Total Value $650
Starting bid
Bring the theatre experience home with this cozy Night at the Movies basket, perfect for a family movie night or a date night at the movies.
This basket includes-
2 Guest Passes to Cinemark
1 Box of Reese's Pieces
1 Box of Sour Patch Candy
1 Bag of Act Popcorn
Whether you're watching a family favorite or a new release, this basket creates the perfect setup for a memorable night.
Total Value $ 40
Starting bid
$500 Photography Gift Certificate
Capture your most meaningful moments with a professional photography experience from Taste the World Photography.
Total value $500
Starting bid
Tumbling Gift Certificate with Bows
This adorable tumbling-themed certificate from Premier Tumbling is perfect for any young athlete ready to build strength, flexibility, and confidence while having fun!
Included
$45 Gift Certificate- one group tumbling class for 1 month
Shiny Bows
Blinged duck
Total value $ 50
Starting bid
Relax and Restore Basket
Unwind, refresh, and bring a little calm into your space with this beautifully curated Relax and Restore basket. Designed to soothe the senses and elevate your home atmosphere.
This Elegant Basket includes
A Stunning Walter's Art Glass Bowl, perfect as a decorative centerpiece.
2 Soft White washcloths
1 Intensive foot mask for deep hydration and relaxation
1 Stress-relief facial mask
1 Fresh Rainfall & Linen scented candle from Bath and Body Works
Total Value $100
Starting bid
Wild Fun Family Bundle
Enjoy a day full of adventure and treats with this fun-filled package.
This Basket Includes
4 Tickets to the Tulsa Zoo
1 $50 Chick-Fil-A Gift Card
An assortment of Plushies
An assortment of Squishy Toys
Adding an extra touch of comfort and fun for kids and animal lovers alike.
Total Value $170
Starting bid
Kitchen Comfort & Sparkle Basket
Add warmth and creativity to your kitchen with this charming handmade collection!
This Basket features
A Beautiful Handmade Cutting Board paired with 2 board butter conditioning creams
Delightful Recipe Book
Classic Wooden Utensils
3 Dish Towels
Salt and Pepper Shakers
To top it all off with a $50 Gift Certificate for Rhinestone Services from Britani Perryman
A perfect Combination of cozy kitchen essentials and creative Glam!
Total Value $400
Starting bid
Capture Life's Special Moments!
Enjoy a $120 Photography Session Certificate perfect for family photos, senior portraits, couples, children, or special occasions. Create lasting memories with beautiful professional images you'll treasure for years to come.
Included
$120 Gift certificate
A wonderful opportunity to celebrate life's meaningful moments through photography!
Total Value $120.00
Starting bid
Relax & Renew Spa Collection
Treat yourself to a soothing self-care experience with this calming skincare package featuring a luxurious calming facial along with a curated selection of AM WAY skin essentials.
This relaxing set Includes:
AM WAY Artistry Mousse Cleanser
AM WAY Artistry Smoothing Toner
AM WAY Artistry Gel Creme
AM WAY Artistry Signature Mask Samples
AM WAY Artistry Serum Mini Samples
AM WAY Artistry Sleeping Mask Samples
Inject Aesthetics and Wellness
2 Bottles of wine
Total value $307
Starting bid
Keep Your Ride Running Smooth!!
Treat your vehicle to a little TLC with this generous gift certificate from Precision Auto Specialist.
This package includes:
A Professional oil change
With up to 5 quarts of oil
Car essentials
A practical and valuable gift perfect for any driver!
Total Value $80
Starting bid
Relax & Unwind Basket
Treat yourself or someone special to a little pampering and relaxation!
This elegant package includes:
Gift Certificate to Essence Skin for a luxurious Lash Lift and Tint
Bath & Body Works Candle
Bottle of Wine
Total Value $130
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