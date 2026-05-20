Hosted by

Oklahoma Sports Relief

About this event

Oklahoma Sports Relief's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

808 E College St, Broken Arrow, OK 74012, USA

Gift basket 01 item
Gift basket 01
$150

Starting bid

Scuba Experience & Gear Bundle

Dive into an unforgettable underwater adventure with this complete scuba experience package from Horizon Unlimited Scuba, led by certified instructor Kelly McCongill.

This package includes.

Hands on instruction and guided training sessions designed to build confidence and skills in the water.

$200 Off Scuba Trip

Online Education or instructor one on one

Watermanship test

Pool Skill session Level 1-2

Two checkout dives

Scuba Goggles

Microfiber Towel

Beach Towel

2 Shirts

Hat

Aloe Vera Gel

Pool Ring



Perfect for beginners or anyone looking to start their scuba journey, this package offers both professional instruction and useful gear to get started


Total Value $650




Gift Basket 02 item
Gift Basket 02
$5

Starting bid

Bring the theatre experience home with this cozy Night at the Movies basket, perfect for a family movie night or a date night at the movies.

This basket includes-

2 Guest Passes to Cinemark

1 Box of Reese's Pieces

1 Box of Sour Patch Candy

1 Bag of Act Popcorn


Whether you're watching a family favorite or a new release, this basket creates the perfect setup for a memorable night.


Total Value $ 40

Gift Certificate 001 item
Gift Certificate 001
$75

Starting bid

$500 Photography Gift Certificate


Capture your most meaningful moments with a professional photography experience from Taste the World Photography.


Total value $500

Gift Certificate 002 item
Gift Certificate 002
$10

Starting bid

Tumbling Gift Certificate with Bows

This adorable tumbling-themed certificate from Premier Tumbling is perfect for any young athlete ready to build strength, flexibility, and confidence while having fun!


Included

$45 Gift Certificate- one group tumbling class for 1 month

Shiny Bows

Blinged duck


Total value $ 50

Gift Basket 03 item
Gift Basket 03
$15

Starting bid

Relax and Restore Basket

Unwind, refresh, and bring a little calm into your space with this beautifully curated Relax and Restore basket. Designed to soothe the senses and elevate your home atmosphere.


This Elegant Basket includes

A Stunning Walter's Art Glass Bowl, perfect as a decorative centerpiece.

2 Soft White washcloths

1 Intensive foot mask for deep hydration and relaxation

1 Stress-relief facial mask

1 Fresh Rainfall & Linen scented candle from Bath and Body Works


Total Value $100


Gift Basket 04 item
Gift Basket 04
$25

Starting bid

Wild Fun Family Bundle

Enjoy a day full of adventure and treats with this fun-filled package.

This Basket Includes

4 Tickets to the Tulsa Zoo

1 $50 Chick-Fil-A Gift Card

An assortment of Plushies

An assortment of Squishy Toys

Adding an extra touch of comfort and fun for kids and animal lovers alike.


Total Value $170

Gift Basket 05 item
Gift Basket 05
$50

Starting bid

Kitchen Comfort & Sparkle Basket

Add warmth and creativity to your kitchen with this charming handmade collection!

This Basket features

A Beautiful Handmade Cutting Board paired with 2 board butter conditioning creams

Delightful Recipe Book

Classic Wooden Utensils

3 Dish Towels

Salt and Pepper Shakers

To top it all off with a $50 Gift Certificate for Rhinestone Services from Britani Perryman


A perfect Combination of cozy kitchen essentials and creative Glam!


Total Value $400


Gift Certificate 003 item
Gift Certificate 003
$20

Starting bid

Capture Life's Special Moments!

Enjoy a $120 Photography Session Certificate perfect for family photos, senior portraits, couples, children, or special occasions. Create lasting memories with beautiful professional images you'll treasure for years to come.


Included

$120 Gift certificate


A wonderful opportunity to celebrate life's meaningful moments through photography!


Total Value $120.00



Gift Basket 06 item
Gift Basket 06
$40

Starting bid

Relax & Renew Spa Collection


Treat yourself to a soothing self-care experience with this calming skincare package featuring a luxurious calming facial along with a curated selection of AM WAY skin essentials.


This relaxing set Includes:

AM WAY Artistry Mousse Cleanser

AM WAY Artistry Smoothing Toner

AM WAY Artistry Gel Creme

AM WAY Artistry Signature Mask Samples

AM WAY Artistry Serum Mini Samples

AM WAY Artistry Sleeping Mask Samples

Inject Aesthetics and Wellness

2 Bottles of wine


Total value $307

Gift Basket 07 item
Gift Basket 07
$15

Starting bid

Keep Your Ride Running Smooth!!

Treat your vehicle to a little TLC with this generous gift certificate from Precision Auto Specialist.


This package includes:

A Professional oil change

With up to 5 quarts of oil

Car essentials


A practical and valuable gift perfect for any driver!


Total Value $80

Gift basket 08 item
Gift basket 08
$25

Starting bid

Relax & Unwind Basket

Treat yourself or someone special to a little pampering and relaxation!


This elegant package includes:

Gift Certificate to Essence Skin for a luxurious Lash Lift and Tint

Bath & Body Works Candle

Bottle of Wine


Total Value $130


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!