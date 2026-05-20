Oklahoma Sports Relief's Silent Auction

Scuba Experience & Gear Bundle

Dive into an unforgettable underwater adventure with this complete scuba experience package from Horizon Unlimited Scuba, led by certified instructor Kelly McCongill.

This package includes.

Hands on instruction and guided training sessions designed to build confidence and skills in the water.

$200 Off Scuba Trip

Online Education or instructor one on one

Watermanship test

Pool Skill session Level 1-2

Two checkout dives

Scuba Goggles

Microfiber Towel

Beach Towel

2 Shirts

Hat

Aloe Vera Gel

Pool Ring









Perfect for beginners or anyone looking to start their scuba journey, this package offers both professional instruction and useful gear to get started





Total Value $650











