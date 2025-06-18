Oktoberfest 2025 - Vendor Registration

10X10 booth space at Oktoberfest (Sat & Sun)
Logo on Oktoberfest website
Social media exposure on Facebook and Instagram
Business included in Digital Program
(TFF Required)
Warewashing station - shared with other food vendors (cannot be used as a substitute for a handwashing station)
10% overall profit (Day 1 & Day 2)
Pre Package Food/Beverage/ Desserts
$275
10X10 Booth Space at Oktoberfest (Sat & Sun)
Logo on Oktoberfest website
Social media exposure on Facebook and Instagram
Business included in Digital Program
(TFF Required)
10% overall profit (Day 1 & Day 2)
Retail Vendor - nonfood
$250
Reserved 10X10 Booth space at Oktoberfest (Sat & Sun)
Logo on Oktoberfest website
Social media exposure on Facebook and Instagram
Business included in Digital Program
Retail/Services/Nonprofit
$150
Shared 10 X 10 Canopy Space
Logo on Oktoberfest website
Social media exposure on Facebook and Instagram
Business included in Digital Program
