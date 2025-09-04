Oktoberfest at Tenino Eagles #564

349 Sussex Ave W

Tenino, WA 98589, USA

Dinner option #1
$27

Pretzels n beer cheese appetizer

Rouladen - Thin beef rolled with mustard, onions and Pickles served "Medallion style"

Red cabbage

Johnson's Smoke house brat - served on a bed of sauerkraut

Spatzle - German made pasta and dumplings with Hunter's gravy


Dinner Option #2
$27

Pretzels n beer cheese appetizer

Schnitzel - Pork loin, breaded and deep fried smothered in Hunter's gravy.

Red cabbage

Kartoffelsalat - German potato salad with mayo, pickle juice, onions & sliced eggs

Johnson's Smoke house brat - served on a bed of sauerkraut

Add a donation for Fraternal Order of Eagles Tenino #564

$

