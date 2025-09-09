Oktoberfest Event Sponsorship 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Sponsorship Includes: Extra Large Logo display on banner/signage, Top line placement on all flyers, posters and promotions, Logo placement in all newspaper ads, Business name recognition in press releases to promote the event, Logo display at the Chamber of Commerce booth, and promotion on all LOBP Chamber social media
Sponsorship Includes: Logo display on stage banner/signage, Second line placement on all flyers, posters and promotions, Logo placement in all newspaper ads, Business name recognition in press releases to promote the event, Logo display at the Chamber of Commerce booth, and promotion on all LOBP Chamber social media
Sponsorship Includes: Third line logo placement on all flyers, posters, promotions, Logo placement in all newspaper ads, Business name recognition in press releases to promote the event, Logo display at the Chamber of Commerce booth, and promotion on all LOBP Chamber social media
Sponsorship Includes: Business name on flyers, posters, promotions (fourth line), Business name on display at the Chamber of Commerce booth, and promotion on all LOBP Chamber social media
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!