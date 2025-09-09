Los Osos Baywood Park Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Los Osos Baywood Park Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Oktoberfest Event Sponsorship 2025

Santa Maria Ave & 2nd St

Baywood-Los Osos, CA 93402, USA

Oktoberfest Event Sponsorship
$500

Sponsorship Includes: Extra Large Logo display on banner/signage, Top line placement on all flyers, posters and promotions, Logo placement in all newspaper ads, Business name recognition in press releases to promote the event, Logo display at the Chamber of Commerce booth, and promotion on all LOBP Chamber social media

Harvest Gold Sponsorship
$350

Sponsorship Includes: Logo display on stage banner/signage, Second line placement on all flyers, posters and promotions, Logo placement in all newspaper ads, Business name recognition in press releases to promote the event, Logo display at the Chamber of Commerce booth, and promotion on all LOBP Chamber social media

Bountiful Silver Sponsorship
$250

Sponsorship Includes: Third line logo placement on all flyers, posters, promotions, Logo placement in all newspaper ads, Business name recognition in press releases to promote the event, Logo display at the Chamber of Commerce booth, and promotion on all LOBP Chamber social media

Autumn Bronze Sponosrhsip
$150

Sponsorship Includes: Business name on flyers, posters, promotions (fourth line), Business name on display at the Chamber of Commerce booth, and promotion on all LOBP Chamber social media

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!