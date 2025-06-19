Holy Family Artesia Catholic Church

Holy Family Artesia Catholic Church

Oktoberfest - Jubilee 2025: Celebrating Community as Pilgrims of Hope Sponsorship

18708 Clarkdale Ave

Artesia, CA 90701, USA

Visionary Sponsors
$2,000
✅ Top Billing with Your Logo – Featured prominently on Festival Banners, Posters, and the Main Stage Display Screen. ✅ Prime Booth Space – A 10' x 10' booth for all 3 days of the Oktoberfest Festival to showcase your business and connect with thousands of attendees. ✅ Comprehensive Digital & Print Promotion – Featured on the Oktoberfest website, Holy Family & OLF social media platforms, printed flyers, and recognized in the Sunday bulletin throughout October. ✅ Half-Page Ad in the Our Lady of Fatima Yearbook – Connect with families all year long with a ½-page ad in the OLF School Yearbook. ✅ Pre-Festival Banner Exposure – Logo placement on the Oktoberfest Banner Sign displayed on the Holy Family Church campus in the weeks leading up to the event.
Gold Sponsors
$1,500
✅ Prominent Logo Placement – Featured on Oktoberfest festival banners, event posters, and the Main Stage display screen. ✅ Booth Space for 2 Days – One 10’ x 10’ booth space to promote your business on Saturday and Sunday of Okotoberfest ✅ Multi-Channel Promotion – Business highlighted on the Oktoberfest website, Holy Family & OLF social media, event flyers, and recognized in the Sunday bulletin throughout October. ✅ OLF Yearbook Ad – A ¼-page ad in the Our Lady of Fatima School Yearbook – a lasting presence with families in our parish and school community. ✅ Pre-Event Campus Banner – Logo featured on the Oktoberfest Banner Sign displayed on the Holy Family Church campus in the weeks leading up to the event.
Silver Sponsors
$1,000
✅ Logo Placement on Key Event Materials – Featured on Oktoberfest festival banners, event posters, and the Main Stage display screen. ✅ Booth Space for 2 Days – One 10’ x 10’ booth space to promote your business on Saturday and Sunday of Okotoberfest ✅ Extensive Digital & Print Promotion – Featured on the Oktoberfest website, Holy Family & OLF social media, event flyers, and recognized weekly in the Sunday bulletin throughout October. ✅ Campus Banner Exposure – Your logo displayed on the Oktoberfest Banner Sign on the Holy Family Church campus in the weeks leading up to the festival.
Light of the Community Partner
$500
🎁 One Free Oktoberfest T-Shirt – A commemorative shirt for you to wear and show your support! 📣 Digital & Print Promotion – Featured on the Oktoberfest website, Holy Family & OLF social media, event flyers, and community newsletters. 📣Booth Space for 2 Days – One 10’ x 10’ booth space to promote your business on Saturday and Sunday of Okotoberfest (Optional)
Steward Partner
$250
📣 Digital & Print Promotion – Featured on the Oktoberfest website, Holy Family & OLF social media, event flyers, and community newsletters. 📣Table Space for 2 Days – One 6ft’ table space to promote your business on Saturday and Sunday of Okotoberfest (Optional)
Ambassador Partner
$150
📣 Digital & Print Promotion – Featured on the Oktoberfest website, Holy Family & OLF social media, event flyers, and community newsletters.
