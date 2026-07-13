a table topped with lots of glasses of beer
HB Kiwanis Admin

Hosted by

HB Kiwanis Admin

About this event

Oktoberfest Opening Day Tickets

7561 Center Ave

Huntington Beach, CA 92647, USA

General Admission
$30

INCLUDES:

General Admission

Entree + 2 Sides

$2 off Drink Voucher

Silent Auction

Live German Band

Access to Full Bar

Table of 8 - Stage Row 1 (dark blue tables)
$235

INCLUDES:

Table of 8 with

Entree + 2 Sides

$2 off Drink Voucher

Silent Auction

Live German Band

Access to Full Bar

** Must occupy table by 5pm or void reserved table area **


Note: Choice of row color is first come first serve, subject to confirmation. Following purchase of table, contact Dave Garofalo with your table choice. [email protected] / 714-914-9797

Table of 8 - Row 2 (light blue tables)
$220

INCLUDES:

Table of 8 with

Entree + 2 Sides

$2 off Drink Voucher

Silent Auction

Live German Band

Access to Full Bar

** Must occupy table by 5pm or void reserved table area **


Note: Choice of row color is first come first serve, subject to confirmation. Following purchase of table, contact Dave Garofalo with your table choice. [email protected] / 714-914-9797

Table of 8 - Row 3 (red tables)
$200

INCLUDES:

Table of 8 with

Entree + 2 Sides

$2 off Drink Voucher

Silent Auction

Live German Band

Access to Full Bar

** Must occupy table by 5pm or void reserved table area **


Note: Choice of row color is first come first serve, subject to confirmation. Following purchase of table, contact Dave Garofalo with your table choice. [email protected] / 714-914-9797

Table of 8 - Row 4 (green tables)
$190

INCLUDES:

Table of 8 with

Entree + 2 Sides

$2 off Drink Voucher

Silent Auction

Live German Band

Access to Full Bar

** Must occupy table by 5pm or void reserved table area **


Note: Choice of row is first come first serve, subject to confirmation. Following purchase of table, contact Dave Garofalo with your table choice. [email protected] / 714-914-9797

Biergarten Table of 8 (orange tables)
$205

INCLUDES:

Table of 8 with

Entree + 2 Sides

$2 off Drink Voucher

Silent Auction

Live German Band

Access to Full Bar

** Must occupy table by 5pm or void reserved table area **


Note: Choice of row is first come first serve, subject to confirmation. Following purchase of table, contact Dave Garofalo with your table choice. [email protected] / 714-914-9797

Biergarten Stein Club Table of 9 ( purple tables)
$190

INCLUDES:

Table of 8 with

Entree + 2 Sides

$2 off Drink Voucher

Silent Auction

Live German Band

Access to Full Bar

** Must occupy table by 5pm or void reserved table area **


Note: Choice of row is first come first serve, subject to confirmation. Following purchase of table, contact Dave Garofalo with your table choice. [email protected] / 714-914-9797

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!