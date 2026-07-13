Oktoberfest Opening Day Tickets

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About this event
INCLUDES:
General Admission
Entree + 2 Sides
$2 off Drink Voucher
Silent Auction
Live German Band
Access to Full Bar
INCLUDES:
Table of 8 with
Entree + 2 Sides
$2 off Drink Voucher
Silent Auction
Live German Band
Access to Full Bar
** Must occupy table by 5pm or void reserved table area **
Note: Choice of row color is first come first serve, subject to confirmation. Following purchase of table, contact Dave Garofalo with your table choice. [email protected] / 714-914-9797
INCLUDES:
Table of 8 with
Entree + 2 Sides
$2 off Drink Voucher
Silent Auction
Live German Band
Access to Full Bar
** Must occupy table by 5pm or void reserved table area **
Note: Choice of row color is first come first serve, subject to confirmation. Following purchase of table, contact Dave Garofalo with your table choice. [email protected] / 714-914-9797
INCLUDES:
Table of 8 with
Entree + 2 Sides
$2 off Drink Voucher
Silent Auction
Live German Band
Access to Full Bar
** Must occupy table by 5pm or void reserved table area **
Note: Choice of row color is first come first serve, subject to confirmation. Following purchase of table, contact Dave Garofalo with your table choice. [email protected] / 714-914-9797
INCLUDES:
Table of 8 with
Entree + 2 Sides
$2 off Drink Voucher
Silent Auction
Live German Band
Access to Full Bar
** Must occupy table by 5pm or void reserved table area **
Note: Choice of row is first come first serve, subject to confirmation. Following purchase of table, contact Dave Garofalo with your table choice. [email protected] / 714-914-9797
INCLUDES:
Table of 8 with
Entree + 2 Sides
$2 off Drink Voucher
Silent Auction
Live German Band
Access to Full Bar
** Must occupy table by 5pm or void reserved table area **
Note: Choice of row is first come first serve, subject to confirmation. Following purchase of table, contact Dave Garofalo with your table choice. [email protected] / 714-914-9797
INCLUDES:
Table of 8 with
Entree + 2 Sides
$2 off Drink Voucher
Silent Auction
Live German Band
Access to Full Bar
** Must occupy table by 5pm or void reserved table area **
Note: Choice of row is first come first serve, subject to confirmation. Following purchase of table, contact Dave Garofalo with your table choice. [email protected] / 714-914-9797
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