Oktoberfest Opening Day Tickets

INCLUDES:

Table of 8 with

Entree + 2 Sides

$2 off Drink Voucher

Silent Auction

Live German Band

Access to Full Bar

** Must occupy table by 5pm or void reserved table area **





Note: Choice of row color is first come first serve, subject to confirmation. Following purchase of table, contact Dave Garofalo with your table choice. [email protected] / 714-914-9797