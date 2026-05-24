Civil Air Patrol

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OKWG - Vintage Discount T-Shirts

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$5

Generic Oklahoma Wing Encampment T-Shirt

One of a kind T-Shirt item
One of a kind T-Shirt
$10

This vintage OKWG Cadet Programs T-shirt is orange with a full color logo. There is ONLY 1 of these!

2018 OK/AR Joint Encampment T-Shirt item
2018 OK/AR Joint Encampment T-Shirt
$5

Encampment T-Shirts from the 2018 Encampment held at Camp Gruber.

2019 OK/AR Joint Encampment at Fort Sill item
2019 OK/AR Joint Encampment at Fort Sill
$5

T-shirts from the 2019 Encampment held at Fort Sill.

Oklahoma Wing Participant Shirt item
Oklahoma Wing Participant Shirt
$5

This t-shirt was given to all encampment attendees as a means to unify the encampment, as all students and senior members had completed at least one encampment.

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