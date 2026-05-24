OKWG - Vintage Discount T-Shirts

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Generic Oklahoma Wing Encampment T-Shirt
This vintage OKWG Cadet Programs T-shirt is orange with a full color logo. There is ONLY 1 of these!
Encampment T-Shirts from the 2018 Encampment held at Camp Gruber.
T-shirts from the 2019 Encampment held at Fort Sill.
This t-shirt was given to all encampment attendees as a means to unify the encampment, as all students and senior members had completed at least one encampment.
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