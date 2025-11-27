OL Dolphin Presale Raffle Tickets for TopGolf Fundraising event- Black Friday Deals

Hosted by
Virginia Beach, VA 23462, USA
Get ready for the perfect night out—style, drinks, dinner, and coffee the next morning ALL covered! This basket is made for couples, friends, or anyone who loves great food, fabulous fashion, and unforgettable nights out.
What’s Inside:
Starbucks – start the morning after the right way
Kendall Lane Boutique – pick out a stylish new outfit for your night out
Lucky Oyster – fresh drinks & coastal vibes
Whiskey Kitchen – comfort food with a craft twist
Rustic Spoon – cozy, delicious dining
PHO 79 Restaurant – $25 Gift Card for bold, flavorful eats
Bonus T-Shirt – Rep your night out in style!
Stylish Tumblers – perfect for drinks on the go!
Total Value $250.
This basket is perfect for date night, girls’ night, anniversaries, or a surprise gift!
Don’t miss your chance to win the Ultimate Night Out Experience!
Indulge in luxury from head to toe with this must-have beauty basket packed with premium skincare, fragrance, and glam favorites from top brands! Perfect for gifting (or keeping for yourself!).
What’s Inside:
• Clinique 3-Piece Skincare Set
• Macy’s 18-Piece Perfume Sampler — discover your new signature scent!
• OPI 12-Piece Mini Holiday Nail Polish Set
• Estée Lauder Makeup Bag + 6 Luxury Samples
• CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum
• Neutrogena Retinol Facial Oil
This basket is a beauty lover’s dream—skincare, fragrance, nails, and makeup all in one! Whether you’re treating yourself or shopping for the perfect gift, this one is a GUARANTEED winner!
Don’t miss your chance to win big and glow even bigger!
Calling all baseball moms—this trendy, all-in-one tote is packed with everything you need to stay comfortable, prepared, and powered up from first pitch to final out!
What’s Inside:
• $25 Gift Card – because you deserve a treat!
• Cozy Blanket – for those chilly night games
• Rechargeable Battery Pack – keep ALL your devices charged
• Portable Handheld Fan – beat the summer heat
• Hot Hands Packs – stay warm during cold games
• Lip Mask & Body Scrub – a little self-care on the go
• Stylish Glass Tumblers – hydrate in style
• Trail Mix & Soda – instant game-day fuel
• Chapstick – because the wind is real
• First Aid Kit – always be prepared
• Hand Sanitizer – clean hands, no worries
• Trendy Carry-All Bag – to hold it all in style!
This basket is fun, functional, cozy, and practical—a PERFECT gift for any baseball mom or sports-loving family!
Don’t miss your chance to win the ultimate game-day survival kit!
Get ready to sneak into the Christmas spirit the Grinchiest way possible! This magical movie-night basket is packed with cozy vibes, tasty treats, and two amazing gift cards to make your holiday night absolutely unforgettable!
What’s Inside:
• Grinch Blanket – snuggle up in full Who-ville style
• Grinch Popcorn Set – because every great movie needs popcorn!
• Movie Candy Favorites – sweet treats for the whole family
• DoorDash Gift Card – $30 – dinner without the cooking!
• Visa Gift Card – $30 – spend it anywhere!
This basket is perfect for families, couples, kids, or anyone who loves a cozy Christmas movie night with a little Grinchy mischief mixed in!
One night. Two gift cards. Endless Christmas magic.
Don’t miss your chance to win this Whoville-worthy favorite!
Ready for a little bite with your beauty? This bold and fabulous basket is the perfect mix of edgy fun, self-care glam, and sweet indulgence! Whether you’re planning new ink, a night of cocktails, or a glow-up day—this one is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser!
What’s Inside:
• Saltwater Tattoo – $100 Gift Certificate
• Ketel One Vodka
• Two Ketel One Cocktails – ready to sip & enjoy
• OLA Plex Haircare Products
• Cellular Hydration Repair Serum – next-level glow
LUXURY HAIR & BEAUTY UPGRADES ADDED:
• Matrix Glow Mania Shampoo, Conditioner & Leave-In
• Moroccanoil Original Treatment Oil – iconic shine
• Amika Everyday Magic Set – daily glam made easy
• CND Solar Nail & Cuticle Care Set
• Framar Detangle Brush – pain-free perfection
• Murad Dewy Skin Hydration Kit – ultra-fresh, glowing skin
• Scented Candle – set the vibe
• Stylish Tumbler – perfect for cocktails on the go
• Chocolate Treats – because balance is everything
This basket is perfect for date night, girls’ night, birthdays, or anyone who loves a little edge with their elegance!
Don’t miss your chance to win this Ink-credible Glow-Up Basket!
Must be 21 or over to win this basket!
This is not just a grill basket—this is a full-blown backyard/Camping BBQ takeover! Whether you’re cooking for game day, family cookouts, or neighborhood parties, or camping this basket has everything you need to rule the grill in style.
What’s Inside This Powerhouse Basket:
• Country Butcher – $100 Gift Card – premium meats, your way
• American-Made Walk-About BBQ Grill – portable, powerful, and perfect anywhere
• 18-Piece BBQ Tool Set – grill like a pro
• Concave Cutting Board – built for serious carving
• YETI 20-oz Tumblers (2) – keep drinks ice-cold
• Beer Can Chicken Stand – juicy, flavorful perfection
• Misto Olive Oil Sprayer
• Digital Meat Thermometer – no more guessing
• Non-Stick Grill Mat – easy flipping, easy cleaning
• BBQ Lighter + Charcoal Chimney Starter
• Easy Light One-Use Charcoal
• Old Coots Carolina Red
• King Street Blues Mahogany
• Daddy James Hot BBQ Sauce
• Merman’s Revenge Honey Habanero
• Merman’s Revenge Cajun Hot
• Merman’s Revenge Teriyaki Glaze
• Blues Hog Original
• Blues Hog Beefy
• Cajun Two-Step Original
• Holy Garlic
• Cypress Flake Sea Salt
This basket is PERFECT for dads, BBQ lovers, tailgaters, party hosts, and anyone who takes grilling seriously.
One ticket could turn YOU into the backyard BBQ legend!
This will be one of the BIGGEST sellers—don’t miss it!
This basket is a TOTAL HOME RUN! Packed with premium gear, cozy comfort, collectibles, game-day essentials, and serious baseball magic—this is the one everyone will be dropping tickets on!
What’s Inside This Power-Packed Baseball Bundle:
YETI 5-Gallon Bucket $40– rugged, versatile & iconic
24 Leather Baseballs Dick’s Sporting Goods $80– perfect for practice, display, or memories
2 Plush Sports-Themed Cozy Blankets – stay warm through every extra inning
Comfortable Game-Day Chair – sidelines, backyard, or tournaments
2 YETI Tumblers $50– ice-cold drinks from first pitch to final out
$50 Gift Card to Raising Cane’s – post-game victory fuel
Ballpark Bucket List Book – visit iconic stadiums & check them off in style
Emotional Support Notes – because every fan needs encouragement in extra innings
Baseball Beanie – cold-weather game essential
Hot Hands Warmers – for those chilly night games
MLB Collectible Advent Calendar – a surprise every day for true fans!
Gear. Comfort. Collectibles. Food. Memories.
One ticket = a chance to win the ULTIMATE baseball lifestyle bundle!
Ultimate Angler Adventure Basket – Cast, Catch & Conquer!
Ready to reel in the perfect fishing setup? This basket is packed with top-tier gear and essentials for beginners and seasoned anglers. Whether it’s the lake, pier, river, or open water—this bundle has everything you need to land the big one!
What’s Inside This Catch-Worthy Basket:
• Soft Tackle Bag – organized, lightweight & ready to travel
• Fishing Pole – perfectly balanced for action-packed days on the water
• Fish Scale – prove just how big your catch really is
• Line Cutters – quick, clean, and essential
• 4 Lure Caddies – keep every bait perfectly sorted
• Landing Net – no fish gets away at the finish
• $25 Gift Card to Bass Pro Shops – fuel your next fishing upgrade!
Everything you need to start fishing TODAY
Perfect for kids, adults, dads, moms, and outdoor lovers
A top pick for summer fun, tournament breaks, and weekend escapes
This basket is a TOTAL CATCH and a guaranteed ticket magnet!
Cast your tickets now—this one won’t stay in the water long!
Straight out of a storybook and onto the field—this basket is packed with POWER, PERFORMANCE, and pure BASEBALL FUN! From elite gear to dugout snacks and secret weapons, this is the basket every player (and baseball family) will be chasing!
Inside This All-Star Adventure:
Bruce Bolt Batting Gloves $85– lightning-fast grip & elite style
Weighted Balls & Training Band $40– build strength like the pros
Sliding Shark Mitt $75– slide hard and safe with serious swagger
Losreyes Game-Day Sunglasses $48 – because champions shine bright
Dr. Squatch Deodorant & Soaps $40– stay fresh from warm-ups to walk-off
Bruce Bolt Compression Sleeve $30 – arm support with big-league energy
2 Instant Hydrations – quick fuel for clutch moments
Rise Protein Bars – power-packed performance snacks
5 Packs of Big League Chew – dugout vibes activated
Baseball Mom Bag – because the MVP off the field matters too
Mad Libs Book of Games – laughs for road trips & rain delays
Glove Loop – never drop your glove again!
This basket is PERFECT for:
Players
Travel teams
Baseball moms
Coaches
Tournament weekends
Sports lovers of all ages
Fun. Fuel. Style. Strength. Baseball magic.
This is a TOP-TIER, HIGH-DEMAND, CAN’T-MISS basket that will have tickets flying!
One ticket could turn your season into a storybook win!
WARNING: This basket may cause extreme happiness, unstoppable energy, and uncontrollable coffee cravings! From bold cold brews to sweet cozy cocoa nights, this over-the-top coffee fantasy is packed with EVERYTHING a true caffeine lover could ever dream of!
Inside This Magical Mug-Filled Masterpiece:
Cold Brew Coffee Maker – smooth, bold, and wildly addictive
Four Coffee Syrups – flavor your coffee adventure any way you like
Starbucks 32 K-Cup Pods – café vibes at home
Bizzy Cold Brew Course Grounds – rich and bold flavor bursts
Two Large Holiday Mugs – cozy sip magic unlocked
Cracker Barrel Pancake Mix (2) – fluffy breakfast perfection
Nutella – chocolate-hazelnut happiness in a jar
Dried Figs – sweet, chewy goodness
Almond Chocolate Biscotti – dunkable perfection
Black Rifle Coffee – bold, patriotic, powerhouse brew
Hot Cocoa Mix – for cozy non-coffee nights
Large Corded Basket – overflowing with caffeinated joy
AND MORE delicious surprises!
This is a MEGA-VALUE, HIGH-DEMAND, COFFEE LOVER’S FANTASY BASKET!
Perfect for teachers, moms, dads, coworkers, gift exchanges, early risers, night owls, and anyone powered by caffeine!
One ticket could turn your kitchen into a full-blown coffee café!
Don’t blink—this one will FLAT-OUT FLY!
Shhh… this basket is whispering your name.
Slip into a world of soft blankets, warm tea, glowing candles, chocolate dreams, and spa-level self-care—all wrapped up in one breathtaking basket designed for total relaxation, reset, and recharge. Inside This Cozy Little Slice of Heaven:
Plush 60x70 Blanket – wrap yourself in cloud-like comfort
Candlestick + Lavender Candle – instant calm, instant mood
Dr Teals Lavender Bath Bombs – soak the stress away
Dr Teals Lavender Shea Sugar Scrub – silky smooth skin magic
Korean Hydrating Facial Masks – glow-up while you unwind
Dark Chocolate–Covered Cherries – sweet little moments of joy
Rose Quartz Face Roller & Gua Sha Kit – lift, sculpt, and relax
Goat Milk + Honey Lotion – nourishing luxury for your skin
2-Pack Bath Sponges – bubbles encouraged
Honey-Flavored Soap Made in Italy – timeless European elegance
Journal – write, reflect, dream
Artisan Mug – because every cozy moment needs a warm sip
Organic Chamomile Tea – calm in a cup
Eco-Friendly Pedi Brush – spa night from head to toe
Face & Body Sponge Duo – soft, gentle, indulgent
Crabtree & Evelyn Lavender Hand Therapy – hand heaven
Lavedia Carabina Booty Butter – smoothing, hydrating, glow-inducing
Beautiful Spa Basket – keeps the magic going long after the win!
Value $150
Light the candle.
Pour the tea.
Wrap up in the blanket.
Mask, scrub, sip, and unwind.
Repeat as needed.
This is a HIGH-DEMAND, FEEL-GOOD, CAN’T-MISS basket!
Perfect for moms, teachers, caregivers, stressed-out humans, spa lovers, or anyone who deserves to be spoiled. One ticket could turn an ordinary night into the most relaxing night of the year.
This one will FLY—don’t sleep on it (unless it’s wrapped in that blanket ).
Once upon a time… there was champagne for “HER,” whiskey for “HIM,” fabulous food for BOTH, and flirtatious fun for EVERYONE. This dreamy duet of sparkle and spice is the perfect happily-ever-after basket for couples, besties, or anyone who loves to mix sweet with smooth!
For the sparkle & celebration…
• Veuve Clicquot Champagne $50– elegant pops of golden joy
For the smooth & sassy…
• Woodford Reserve Whiskey $50 – bold, warm, and irresistibly smooth
For the glow-up moment…
• Gia Lyn Hair Salon $50 Gift Card – fresh hair, flawless style, confidence turned all the way up
For the game-day flirt…
• Warriors Taphouse Gift Bundle – including a t-shirt & collectible glass & $10 Gift card
For the delicious nights out…
• Whiskey Kitchen / Civil Libation $40 Gift Cards
• FREE Appetizer at Whiskey Kitchen or Civil Libation – the flavor starts early
• Blue Seafood $50 Gift Card – coastal date-night perfection
Plus a little “Extra Fun” $40 to keep the magic going…
All beautifully presented in a gorgeous Wooden Decorative Crate Basket—because the treasure should look as good as it feels.
This is a FLIRTY, FUN, HIGH-DEMAND RAFFLE FAVORITE!
Perfect for:
Date nights
Anniversaries
Girls’ night
Couples’ raffles
Or anyone who loves a little sparkle with their spice
One ticket could turn into your most charming night out of the year!
This one is guaranteed to steal hearts AND tickets!
Must be 21 years of age and over to win this basket!
This basket is a whirlwind of laughs, flips, food, and family memories! From delicious dinner to high-flying fun and a cozy cocoa nightcap, this is the perfect all-in-one family adventure bundle everyone will want to win!
What’s Inside This Memory-Making Basket:
$50 Gift Card to Shorebreak – family dinner made easy & delicious
2 Shorebreak Collector Glasses – sip in style
4 Sky Zone 90-Minute Jump Passes ($100 Value) – bounce, flip & fly the night away at Sky Zone
Hot Cocoa Treats – sweet, cozy sips to wrap up the night This is a TOP FAMILY FAVORITE and a guaranteed ticket magnet!
Perfect for:
Family nights
Birthday surprises
Holiday gifts
Weekend adventures
Kids AND parents alike
One ticket could turn into your next unforgettable family night out!
This basket is built to FLY off the raffle table—don’t miss it!
Ho ho ho—this basket is bringing the holiday cheer with a splash of sparkle and a whole lot of sip-sip hooray! Perfect for festive gatherings, girls’ night, date night, or your next very merry cocktail hour!
What’s Inside This Merry Mixer Dream:
Handle of Tito’s Vodka – smooth, clean, and always the life of the party
4 Copper Moscow Mule Cups – chill your cheers in style
4 Ginger Beers – essential mule magic
Moscow Mule Bar Sign – set the vibe, start the party
Festive Napkins – because classy sipping still needs backups
Beautiful Wooden Decorative Crate Basket – rustic charm with cocktail swagger
Just add ice… and let the merry begin!
This basket is:
Perfect for holiday parties
Ideal for cocktail lovers
A hit for hosts & entertainers
Guaranteed to bring the cheer
Must be 21 or over to win this basket!
One ticket could turn your next night in into the most MERRY night of the season!
Pixie Dust Cleaning
Let the magic begin with this incredible $360 Pixie Dust Cleaning Certificate that will transform your home from lived-in to sparkling spectacular. Imagine coming home to freshly cleaned floors, shining surfaces, and that “ahhh” feeling without lifting a finger. This is real-life fairy godmother energy—perfect for busy families, hardworking parents, or anyone who deserves a little extra magic in their life. Turn your stress into sparkle and let the Pixie Dust Cleaning do the work!
$
