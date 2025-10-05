OLHS DOLPHIN BASEBALL CLUB

OLHS DOLPHIN BASEBALL CLUB

OL Dolphins Baseball Club Sponsorship Levels for Top Golf Fundraiser

5444 Greenwich Rd

Virginia Beach, VA 23462, USA

Home Run
$2,000

Included a Bay of 6 players, Digital Media/Ad at the event, Banner at field for 2025/2026 season, Social Media Posts and raffle tickets for each player. TAX ID available!

Triple
$1,000

Included a Bay of 3 players, Digital Media/Ad at the event, Banner in "The Tank" for 2025/2026 season, Social Media Posts, and raffle tickets for each player. TAX ID available!

Double
$500

Included: 1 player, Digital media at the event, Social Media Post, Raffle tickets. Tax ID available!

Single
$150

Hole Sponsor with logo at bay. Tax ID available!

