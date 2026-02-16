Ol’ School Step Show/ Battle of the DJs Extravaganza

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About this event
Suffolk, VA 23435, USA
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas, 1 drink.
Only for Performers- Gold Tickets for floor access and seats at designated tables on the floor. Any extra performers over each set of 5 will require a general admission ticket. Deadline June 30.
General Admission discounted tickets. Deadline June 15th.
Vendors must register to receive table, 2 tickets, 2 chairs. Registration due by noon on June 15th. Send email to [email protected] and include name, company/vending name, product or service, and phone number.
$
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