2026 OLA's Golden Gala Parent Social

Hosted by
About this event
Early Bird Ticket: ONLY Available Feb 1 - Feb 28
Ticket(s) Include: Dinner, 1 Alcoholic Drink, DJ/Dancing, and Participation in the Live and Silent Auction
No Refunds. All Sales Final.
Available March 1 - April 9
Ticket(s) Include: Dinner, 1 Alcoholic Drink, DJ/Dancing, and Participation in the Live and Silent Auction
No Refunds. All Sales Final.
Early Bird Ticket: ONLY Available Feb 1 - Feb 28
A Table includes 10 seats at a reserved table seated together. Includes the following for 10 people: Dinner, 1 Alcoholic Drink, DJ/Dancing, and Participation in the Live and Silent Auction.
No Refunds. All Sales Final.
Available March 1 - April 9
A Table includes 10 seats at a reserved table seated together. Includes the following for 10 people: Dinner, 1 Alcoholic Drink, DJ/Dancing, and Participation in the Live and Silent Auction.
No Refunds. All Sales Final.
Online Auction Participation Ticket ONLY
Purchasing this ticket gives you access to the online auction ONLY. This does NOT include admission to the event or access to the Live Auction. No Refunds. All Sales Final.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!