Olalla Grange #1125 Membership Application

Annual Membership (First Quarter Enrollment)
$55

This option is reserved for new members signing up during the first quarter of the year. The annual membership fee is $55.00. Your next renewal date will be January 1st of next year.

Annual Membership (Second Quarter Enrollment)
$41.25

This option is reserved for new members signing up during the second quarter of the year. The prorated membership fee is $41.25, covering the remainder of this year. Your next renewal will be on January 1st of next year.

Annual Membership (Third Quarter Enrollment)
$27.50

This option is reserved for new members signing up during the third quarter of the year. The prorated membership fee is $27.50, covering the remainder of this year. Your next renewal will be on January 1st of next year.

Annual Membership (Fourth Quarter Enrollment)
$55

This option is reserved for new members signing up during the fourth quarter of the year. The annual membership fee of $55 covers the current quarter and all of next year.

Renewing Membership
$55

This option is reserved for active members renewing their membership for the year. The annual membership fee is $55.00. Your next renewal date will be January 1st of next year.

