Olalla Grange #1125 Rental Payment

7554 SE Fragaria Rd

Olalla, WA 98359, USA

All Day Rental Fee
$650
8 hrs is considered all day
Minimum rental Fee
$350
Minimum fee is 1-4 hours
Cleaning Deposit
$200
To hold date and is also used as a cleaning deposit. It is refundable if no damage and site is cleaned to our satisfaction.
