Olalla Grange #1125
Olalla Grange #1125 Rental Payment
7554 SE Fragaria Rd
Olalla, WA 98359, USA
All Day Rental Fee
$650
8 hrs is considered all day
8 hrs is considered all day
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Minimum rental Fee
$350
Minimum fee is 1-4 hours
Minimum fee is 1-4 hours
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Cleaning Deposit
$200
To hold date and is also used as a cleaning deposit. It is refundable if no damage and site is cleaned to our satisfaction.
To hold date and is also used as a cleaning deposit. It is refundable if no damage and site is cleaned to our satisfaction.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout