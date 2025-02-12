Womans Culture Club Of Llano

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Womans Culture Club Of Llano

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Old Bag Luncheon and Auction

1400 Oatman St

Llano, TX 78643, USA

Raffle Ticket
$10
There are two items that we will be raffling off today, a silver cuff bracelet and hummingbird print. Each ticket is entered for both drawing. Please show the receipt from your phone to the raffle cashier to pick up your raffle tickets prior to the drawing.

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