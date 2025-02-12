Old Bag Luncheon and Auction

There are two items that we will be raffling off today, a silver cuff bracelet and hummingbird print. Each ticket is entered for both drawing. Please show the receipt from your phone to the raffle cashier to pick up your raffle tickets prior to the drawing.

There are two items that we will be raffling off today, a silver cuff bracelet and hummingbird print. Each ticket is entered for both drawing. Please show the receipt from your phone to the raffle cashier to pick up your raffle tickets prior to the drawing.

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