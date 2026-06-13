$3,000 per team of four (+$200 per extra angler / guest)



Powered by our 501(c)3 non-profit, Champion Charity Partners (CCP), the 2026 10th Annual OBB WCC fishing tournament and its USA Pre-Party are fast approaching. The chosen local charity we are raising critical funds for this year is the American Freedom Fund. The CCP team have been busy behind the scenes making this year's events even more exciting! Please take the time to register for the events as space is limited!!





TOURNAMENT:

· Tourney dates at Old Bahama Bay: November 19-21, 2026 (Inclement weather back up dates: December 3-5, 2026)

· OBB WCC has been named again as a qualifying tournament for the Costa Offshore World Championship. The first-place winner of our OBB WCC will automatically be qualified to participate in the invite only Offshore World Championship in Costa Rica in April of 2027!!

· OBB WCC Registration fee includes 4 anglers - please see registration to make additions

· As in years past, room reservations (1-800-329-0068, 1-242-602-5171, 1-242-646-7901 ~ What'sApp) and marina slips (1-242-602-5172) are done on your own through Old Bahama Bay Resort.





USA PRE-PARTY - A Night Like the 242 ~ Bahamas Style

Saturday, October 24th, 2026 ~ 6 PM

Bring your team and friends to this unique Palm Beach event. This important fundraiser that is open to everyone, not just anglers, will feature: live entertainment, an open bar, passed hors d’oeurves and grand finale show after a wonderful sit-down dinner. SPACE IS LIMITED…Come join the fun to support the Old Bahama Bay Wahoo Charity Cup and their charity of choice - American Freedom Fund. Special thank you to our Presenting Sponsor, Valhalla Yacht Sales, our Title Sponsor, Canvas Designers Incorporated, and Again, space is limited, so register today!!





SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES·

We are definitely looking for more corporate and individual sponsorship and gifts to the tournament. Great way for companies to promote themselves. If you, your company, or someone you may know would like to support the tournament in addition to your registration, please see attached sponsor deck or contact us for more info! (GREAT END OF YEAR TAX WRITE OFF) Become part of this milestone celebration—please click here to explore our SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES and help us continue making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve.





Don’t miss the fun of 2026!! For additional information, please go to ChampionCharityPartners.com



