Old Courthouse Preservation Society Inc.'s Online Store

This beautiful Jerry Baum print was created in 1990 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse. Rendered from Baum’s original watercolor painting, the piece highlights three of Evansville’s most iconic, county-owned historic buildings:

Old Vanderburgh Courthouse

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Coliseum

Old Jail & Sheriff’s Residence

The artwork captures the architectural character and civic heritage of these landmarks in Baum’s distinctive style.

The print measures approximately 18" high × 24" wide, making it ideal for framing and display in a home, office, or collection of local history.





A wonderful piece for collectors of Jerry Baum’s work or admirers of Evansville’s historic architecture.