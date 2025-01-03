Old Heart Movie Premiere

Tickets include admission to the theater, follow up Q&A with Zaneta Adams, and an Old Heart Poster.
2:15 - Doors Open,
3:00 - Old Heart Showing,
4:30 - Zaneta Adams Q&A.
Mona Shores High School
1121 Seminole Rd
Norton Shores, MI 49441
Tickets include admission to the theater, follow up Q&A with Zaneta Adams, and an Old Heart Poster.
2:15 - Doors Open,
3:00 - Old Heart Showing,
4:30 - Zaneta Adams Q&A.
Mona Shores High School
1121 Seminole Rd
Norton Shores, MI 49441
Add a donation for Muskegon County Museum
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!