Old Home Day Vendor Payments

Prime (Main St/Commons)
$125

Main Street/Commons vendor set up.

Prime (Main St/Commons) Nonprofit
$100

For nonprofits only. Main Street/Commons vendor set up

Prime CORNER (Main St/Commons)
$156

Main Street/Commons vendor set up. Ensure that your booth is located on a corner! Limited availability.

Prime CORNER (Main St/Commons) Nonprofit
$125

For nonprofits only. Main Street/Commons vendor set up. Ensure that your booth is located on a corner! Limited availability.

Intermediate (Church St)
$110

Church Street vendor set up.

Intermediate (Church St) Nonprofit
$71

For nonprofits only. Church Street vendor set up.

