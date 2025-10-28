Old Mission Peninsula Education Foundation's Silent Auction

Gift Card includes 90 minute private facility tour and tasting for 4 guests and tax. a 20% gratuity for staff service is required but not included in this gift card.





THE PRIVATE EXPERIENCE: Guests are paired with knowledgeable staff for a tour through our establishment including our Tasting Room, Production Facility, and Wine Caves. Learn about our story, unique building, world class wine and more as you explore our 31,000 square foot facility. At the end of the tour guests will gather in our cave lounge to taste six wines of their selection from our current wine list. Pairing Boards are included in each tasting, complete with shareable bites like cheeses, meats, and spreads - all designed to pair with a variety of our wines.