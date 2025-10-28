Old Mission Peninsula Education Foundation's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Relax and rejuvenate with two passes to Heart Sauna, where you can experience the longevity and wellness benefits of heat therapy in a luxurious setting perfect for unwinding with a friend. Enjoy the gift of warmth and
wellness!
Hit the slopes at Crystal Mountain, one of Michigan's premier ski destinations, with this pair of lift tickets for skiing or snowboarding. Enjoy breathtaking views, perfectly groomed runs, and a full day of winter adventure at this beloved Northern Michigan resort. $138 value
Start your weekend right with this complete Bloody Mary Gift Set featuring premium mixers, garnishes, and all the essentials for crafting the perfect brunch cocktail. A must-have for entertaining or treating yourself to a leisurely morning at home.
Escape with this beautifully curated gift basket filled with Northern Michigan's finest cherry products, all packed in a stylish weekender bag perfect for your next adventure. From cherry coffee, wine to chocolate-covered cherries, discover the taste of Traverse City's most beloved treats.
Savor an exceptional dining experience at Artisan, where farm-to-table cuisine meets elegant ambiance in the heart of downtown Traverse City. This $100 gift card is your ticket to award-winning dishes crafted with locally sourced ingredients and culinary artistry.
Experience the vibrant flavors of Asian fusion cuisine at Red Ginger, a downtown Traverse City favorite known for its fresh sushi, creative cocktails, and warm atmosphere. This $100 gift card is your passport to an unforgettable dining experience where East meets Midwest in every delicious bite.
Indulge in this carefully selected collection of gourmet treasures featuring artisan foods, specialty items, and delicious surprises that will delight any food lover. A perfect gift for those who appreciate the finer things in life or a wonderful way to treat your own pantry. Contents include: 1 Bottle Harper's Ridge 2023 Estate Pinot Gris, Fire Cider, Arbequina Olive Oil, and more!
Experience the thrill of winter fun with tubing passes for four at Mt. Holiday, where you'll zoom down groomed lanes and create unforgettable memories with family and friends. Perfect for an afternoon of laughter, excitement, and classic Northern Michigan winter adventure.
Explore three of Traverse City's most beloved dining destinations with this versatile gift card valid at Flying Noodle, Mama Lu's, and The Burrow. From Asian-inspired noodle bowls to creative comfort food, discover the diverse flavors that make Honest Hospitality Group a local favorite.
Challenge yourselves and bond as a family with this complete climbing package that includes day passes and all necessary equipment rentals for an exciting vertical adventure. Valid for one year, this is the perfect opportunity to try something new together and conquer new heights.
Treat yourself to handcrafted, small-batch chocolates made right here in Northern Michigan using the finest ingredients and traditional techniques. From delicate truffles to chocolate bars infused with local flavors, discover why Grocer's Daughter Chocolate has become a beloved artisan treasure.
Enjoy a delicious lunch for four at Chef's Inn with this gift card for four sandwiches and four beverages at this beloved local eatery. Known for generous portions and fresh ingredients, Chef's Inn is the perfect spot for a casual meal with friends or family in a welcoming, down-home atmosphere. Note: All 4 sold together.
Gift Card includes 90 minute private facility tour and tasting for 4 guests and tax. a 20% gratuity for staff service is required but not included in this gift card.
THE PRIVATE EXPERIENCE: Guests are paired with knowledgeable staff for a tour through our establishment including our Tasting Room, Production Facility, and Wine Caves. Learn about our story, unique building, world class wine and more as you explore our 31,000 square foot facility. At the end of the tour guests will gather in our cave lounge to taste six wines of their selection from our current wine list. Pairing Boards are included in each tasting, complete with shareable bites like cheeses, meats, and spreads - all designed to pair with a variety of our wines.
Own a stunning original abstract work by local artist Kristie Kurjan of KPO Creative, whose modern aesthetic and bold use of color and form will elevate any space. This one-of-a-kind piece brings contemporary artistry and creative vision into your home, making it a true statement piece and a valuable addition to your collection.
Included is also hand painted cards, bookmark and two children's books written by Kristie Kurjan!
Pamper yourself with a luxurious hair care experience at Pavlova Spa & Salon, where expert stylists will have you looking and feeling your absolute best. This $150 gift card is your invitation to refresh your look with a cut, color, or treatment in an upscale, relaxing environment. $150 gift card
Savor the pure, sweet taste of Northern Michigan with this collection of locally produced maple syrup, carefully crafted by Charma and John Brian using traditional methods. From pancakes to glazed vegetables, elevate your cooking with this liquid gold straight from our own backyard. $75 Gift Card
Protect your eyes in style with premium sunglasses from Full Spectrum Eyecare, where fashion meets function with top-quality frames and lenses. Step into summer with confidence knowing your eyes are shielded by the best while you look your best. $350 Value
Unleash your creativity at Surfaces, downtown Traverse City's newest destination for art classes and premium supplies for artists of all levels. This $25 gift card is your starting point for exploring new techniques, connecting with the local art community, or stocking up on materials for your next masterpiece.
Bring home the flavors of Peninsula Market with this gift certificate for three of their delicious, handcrafted pizzas made with fresh, quality ingredients. Perfect for family dinner nights, game day gatherings, or whenever you're craving authentic, locally-made pizza.
The ultimate flexible prize! This generous $500 cash donation from Robert J. Munn can be used for anything your heart desires—whether it's a special purchase, a weekend getaway, or tucking it away for a rainy day.
Transform your fitness journey with a full year membership to
Elite Fitness North, valued at $400. Invest in your health and
wellness with access to state-of-the-art equipment, expert
trainers, and a supportive community dedicated to helping
you achieve your goals.
Old Mission Dentistry good for one adult or child teeth cleaning: 1 exam and 4 bite wing x-rays.
3 pairs of flat backed sterling silver earrings
Celebrate the holidays in style with a finished set of a bracelet and pendent necklace.
