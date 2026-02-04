Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome Mixed Memorabilia Sale

Browse and purchase unique aviation memorabilia

This special group of items comes directly from the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome’s own Avro 504K—one of the most beloved aircraft in our historic flying collection and the wings of a replica Fokker Triplane. For decades, the Avro thrilled audiences as an active participant in our weekend air shows, bringing the sights and sounds of early aviation to life.





While these pieces are not World War I originals, they are genuine components from the Aerodrome’s operational aircraft, preserved exactly as they appeared during their years of service. Each item reflects real use, real history, and the unmistakable character of a working vintage airplane that helped inspire generations of visitors.





Your order helps us to preserve and share aviation history, supporting our aircraft restorations, exhibitions, and educational programs. Please use this form to select items, provide shipping details, and confirm payment.