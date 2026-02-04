Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome Mixed Memorabilia Sale

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This special group of items comes directly from the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome’s own Avro 504K—one of the most beloved aircraft in our historic flying collection and the wings of a replica Fokker Triplane. For decades, the Avro thrilled audiences as an active participant in our weekend air shows, bringing the sights and sounds of early aviation to life.
While these pieces are not World War I originals, they are genuine components from the Aerodrome’s operational aircraft, preserved exactly as they appeared during their years of service. Each item reflects real use, real history, and the unmistakable character of a working vintage airplane that helped inspire generations of visitors.
Your order helps us to preserve and share aviation history, supporting our aircraft restorations, exhibitions, and educational programs. Please use this form to select items, provide shipping details, and confirm payment.
This framed display features a copy of a classic print by renowned aviation artist Roy Cross, paired with an authentic piece of fabric from the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome’s Avro 504K aircraft.
Mounted alongside the artwork is an original fragment of fabric removed from the Aerodrome’s Avro 504K—a longtime favorite performer in our air show collection.
While not a World War I original, the fabric swatch is an authentic component from the Aerodrome’s operational aircraft, preserving real paint, texture, and character from decades of use. The combination creates a one-of-a-kind presentation that connects fine art with a tangible piece of flying history.
Beautifully framed and ready to display, this piece makes an exceptional addition to any aviation collection, office, or home.
Frame Dimensions: 11 x 14
Includes: Genuine Avro 504K fabric artifact.
An authentic wooden wing rib from a full-scale replica of the legendary Fokker Dr.I triplane—the iconic First World War fighter made famous by the “Red Baron.”
This structural component was built using traditional aircraft construction methods and reflects the craftsmanship and design of early aviation.
The rib displays classic period-style construction, including laminated wood, lightening holes, and original assembly details. Coming from a plane flown only twice, it represents the same type of component that formed the backbone of one of history’s most recognizable aircraft.
This piece makes a fascinating standalone artifact for display, an educational tool for understanding early aircraft construction, or a distinctive addition to any aviation collection. Its natural wood finish and unmistakable shape give it strong visual appeal.
Own a striking piece of Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome history. This large fabric rondel panel was removed from the fuselage of the Aerodrome’s beloved Avro 504K aircraft, a longtime favorite in our flying collection. Though not a World War I original, it is an authentic component from one of our operational historic aircraft, preserved exactly as it appeared during its years on display and in service.
The panel features the classic British roundel centered on the bold yellow and black checkerboard scheme that made this aircraft instantly recognizable to generations of Aerodrome visitors. Original paint, fabric texture, and natural wear are all clearly visible, including edge fraying, minor tears, and surface patina that reflect decades of real aviation use. This is not a typical reproduction—this is a genuine artifact that once flew as part of our living museum.
The Avro 504K remains one of the most fondly remembered aircraft in the Aerodrome fleet. This panel offers a rare opportunity to own a tangible piece of that legacy.
Dimensions: approximately 53" x 34"
A bold, graphic, museum-worthy display piece and a unique collectible for any aviation enthusiast.
A truly remarkable opportunity—this is an entire fabric side panel from the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome’s Avro 504K aircraft, removed intact as part of preservation work. This full-length piece represents the complete outer surface of one side of the fuselage, exactly as it appeared during the aircraft’s active years in our flying collection.
While not a World War I original, this panel is an authentic component from that operational aircraft—an artifact that genuinely flew, was maintained, and was seen by generations of visitors.
The panel retains its original paint scheme, fabric texture, stitching, and natural wear. Surface patina, small tears, and age marks reflect honest use and history, making this an extraordinary display piece with unmistakable character. Few opportunities exist to acquire such a large, complete element from a historic aircraft.
Dimensions: full fuselage side, removed as one continuous section
This is far more than a souvenir—it is a museum-scale artifact and a dramatic centerpiece for any serious aviation collection.
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