Old Saint Mary's Books & Gifts

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This pocket-size volume contains a wealth of spiritual guidance through daily devotions to the saint or feast of the day. Originally written in 1931 for upper grade school children by a pair of Notre Dame School Sisters, this book was later updated to align with the General Roman Calendar of 1954. Beginning with a brief introduction to the saint of the day, augmented by excerpts from the Imitation of Christ and from the Mass for the day, as well as an ideal to ponder and an "action item", this is a wonderful way to focus on the virtues of each of the saints, and thereby to make our lives an imitation of theirs.
This is the story of a famous 23-day-long exorcism case of Erling, Iowa, both incredible and frightening.
We have received several letters from Iowa verifying that this exorcism really occurred. It is probably the most famous exorcism ever performed in the U.S.
Twelve sermons on key aspects of the Christian life given during Lent, 1622--fasting, how to resist temptation, the danger of losing one's soul, living faith vs. dead or dying faith, Christian attitude toward death, proper conduct in illness, God\'s special providence toward those living a spiritual life, the hidden meanings of Our Lord's Passion, eternal happiness, mutual charity, etc. Impr. 230 pgs, PB
In a world lost in darkness and confusion, our merciful God refuses to give up or abandon His beloved people. Even in these times of worldly skepticism and sinfulness, He continues to reach out through modern-day prophecies, revealed to His chosen messengers through the appearance of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Prophetic Messages for Our Times, by best selling author E. Mary Christie, provides a brief and profound history and meaning of four of the most relevant Marian apparitions for our day: Quito, La Salette, Lourdes, and Fatima. The messages of Our Lady, while sometimes dire, offer hope and consolation to the faithful, yet more importantly reveal sure remedies for overcoming the evils of today and innumerable graces to those that follow her direction.
How fortunate we are to have such a Blessed Mother, so desirous to draw souls into the heavenly embrace of her Divine Son.
125 pp. Softcover.
The Sorrowful Mysteries of the Holy Rosary
by E. Mary Christie
This is the story of Jesus’ Passion and Crucifixion, presented in a format your child will love and treasure.
Each mystery is narrated as a poem and accompanied by a hand-painted illustration.
A prayer to Mary, asking for a virtue, concludes each mystery.
Paperback, size 6" x 6", 26 pages
Originally published in 1926. Prayer book for the Archconfraternity of Christian Mothers
A Source of Comfort to Those Afflicted by Pain and Heartache This is a story of Love - the pure love of a Mother, who, in the face of terrible hardship, danger, and inconsolable sorrowing, found God's strength and courage to uphold and sustain her, guiding her safely along the path of her sacrificial martyrdom. It is the story of Mary, Blessed Mother of God. May The Story of Mary Mother of Love reach out and guide the Reader to find a treasury of spiritual gifts to assist and guide their pilgrimage along life's arduous journey toward Heaven, our eternal goal. As a Devotional Piece, The Story of Mary Mother of Love identifies the Seven Sorrowful Tears and Dolores of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God, and gently leads the Reader through the fifteen Mysteries of our Redemption - firing the imagination so that one may more readily become a part of the Joyous and Glorious Mysteries and share in the emotional moments of the Sorrowful Mysteries surrounding the Passion, Crucifixion and Death of our loving Saviour - thereby encouraging meditative prayer, and inspiring the reader to a deeper spiritual devotion to God through the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Each chapter ends in a prayer, accenting on the virtues of Our Mother in the particular instances of the chapter, to assist in spiritual growth. As an Educational Tool. the Story of Mary Mother of Love provides the Reader with a simple and enjoyable journey through the four Holy Gospels of the Bible, accenting on the important role the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God, played in the life and times of Jesus Christ, our Redeemer. Its simple approach should appeal to all age-groups - children and adults - to Christians and non-Christians alike, and provide an easy-to-understand outline of these Holy Scriptures, promoting a better understanding of the importance of Christ in our lives, the great gift of His Redemption, and the wondrous assistance He gave to all of mankind - the gift of his Mother to intercede on our behalf so that we may be helped and guided along life's arduous journey to Heaven, our true home.
Fr. Lasance provides counsels and reflections on the pursuit of happiness, prayers and devotions for Holy Mass and throughout the day, and incentives for being generous and unselfish in the imitation of Christ.
Saint John Eudes One of the most prolific ascetical writers of the seventeenth century, Saint John Eudes was an inexhaustible reservoir of holy wisdom and devotional fervor. Loreto Publications considers it a foremost priority to help make the spiritual doctrine of this great apostle of devotion to the Sacred and Admirable Hearts of Jesus and Mary more widely known. Perhaps no book of his better exemplifies that profoundly incarnational doctrine than The Admirable Heart of Mary. Eudes reveals to his disciples this most pure and maternal of all hearts both in its corporal and spiritual pulsations, while demonstrating with a dozen unforgettable natural and scriptural analogies, how this human heart was so inexhaustibly divinized by the one Divine Heart of God the Father, Son and Holy Ghost. The Admirable Heart of Mary was given to us from the Cross by Jesus Christ. Truly this heart was the first-fruit of His Passion, given to all of Mary's children, that it might be honored, cherished, invoked and, ultimately, with that of her Son, reproduced in them. This is the essence of the spirituality of Saint John Eudes.
An excellent collection of meditations by the famous preacher and newspaper editor. His delivery of the traditional Catholic Faith was so much in the apostolic spirit of primitive Christianity that he was called “The Thunder of the Holy Ghost.”
Thoughts for Lent How to make resolutions • hunger for the Blessed Sacrament • fasting and spiritual strength • freedom from money • conversion through penance • crucifixion of passions • return to the poor Christ • absolute selflessness.
Christ’s Sufferings The “gateway to Lent” • history of the world’s guilt • the triumph of suffering • Christ’s “examination of conscience” • the mystery of God-denial • the bloody sweat of the Mystical Body • spiritual or fleshly “center of gravity”? • detoxification through the Blessed Sacrament • unconditional obedience to Divine Providence • the fullness of the Resurrection.
Christ the King A King without a crown • His crib—a protest against megalomania • the “rights of God” • the “policy of the Gloria” • dependence of the Church and the Priesthood • The King’s Bride • Tabernacle as Paradise • stony ground and sanctity • enthronement in the home • crimes of silence • the “Queen Mother.”
A Children's Book
Text by E. Mary Christie | Illustrated by Rose Messing
This new and unique Stations of the Cross booklet teaches children how to live a virtuous Catholic life while accompanying our Lord during His Passion.
As introduced by the noted children's author, E. Mary Christie:
"May this little book fire your imagination to bring you close to Jesus, following in His Footsteps throughout these Fourteen Stations of the Cross and keeping His Sorrowful Mother company. Yes, you’re the little person right there in each picture, trying to comfort and console both Jesus and His Holy Mother every step of the way.
And as you go through life, may this little book inspire you to imitate all the graces and virtues that you can learn from each of these Stations of the Cross—helping you to grow in holiness as you climb your pilgrim journey to Heaven."
The author's charming verses are contrasted by the line drawings of Rose Messing who has intertwined symbols from the Old and New Testament into each Station picture. For the benefit of the parent who may be reading the book, she has also provided explanations on the meaning of illustrations.
As a publication for children, this booklet has been printed on a 100lb matte paper, which not only provides durability, but also prevents ink bleed-through, enabling it to be used also as a coloring book.
Vivid portrayal of the Fourteen Stations of the Cross from the time of Christ’s unjust sentencing by Pilate to His Crucifixion, Death, and Burial on Calvary, bringing the reader into the very presence of Christ as He struggles along the Via Dolorosa -- His body battered, bruised, beaten, violated and scorned. Written to inspire the soul to a greater understanding of the part that we have played, or continue to play, in Christ’s terrible Passion, suffered out of His Infinite Love, Compassion and Mercy for sinners. Each Station accents on a holy virtue for which we can aim to achieve.
“Acts of perfect Contrition and Charity are the great means of salvation; they are more closely related to the attaining of salvation than prayer alone. I desire this little booklet be in the hands of all – convinced that by the attentive reading of it, and by practicing its maxims, the gates of Heaven will be opened to many, very many for whom otherwise they might have been closed forever; and that many more remaining in God’s grace, will preserve their right to Heaven, and their eternal happiness will grow and be increased immeasurably.” Fr. Lehmkuhl, S.J., Preface.
In the late ’60s, a small group of elite American women convinced an overwhelming majority of the country that destroying the most fundamental of relationships - mother and child - was necessary for women to have productive and happy lives.
The decay of the entire family, and almost overnight, our once pro-life culture became pro-lifestyle, embracing everything that felt good. Sixty million abortions later, women aren’t showing signs of health, happiness, and fulfillment. Increased numbers of divorce, depression, anxiety, sexually transmitted disease, and drug abuse all point to the reality that women aren’t happier, just more medicated.
Building off the scriptural foundations of the anti-Christ, Carrie Gress makes an in-depth investigation into the idea of an anti-Mary - as a spirit, not an individual - that has plagued the West since the ’60s. In The Anti-Mary Exposed, you'll learn:
The antidote, of course, is Mary, the Mother of God; the source of the belief that women should be treated with dignity; the beacon of the purity, humility, kindness, and beauty that oppose this sinister force; the perfect model of Christian femininity; and our spiritual mother who leads us to her Son, and to the fulfillment of our heart’s deepest desires.
This prayer book is guided by the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius. It includes the full text of the Ignatian Retreat, prayers, litanies, and the rule for the SSPX Third Order.
Also: Morning Prayers, Evening Prayers, Examination of Conscience, Preparation for Confession, Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, Sacraments, Catechism, Consecration to Our Lady, Devotion to the Blessed Sacrament, and much more.
506 pp. Pocket Size. Sewn hardcover.
$
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