Old South San Parade & Party

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About this event
This ticket is for Businesses who will be a part of the parade procession.
This Ticket is limited to 1 Vehicle and 1 Float This fee goes to cover the cost of the security and barricades for the procession. Thank you for helping support this Parade.
This ticket is for Organizations (Neighborhood Associations...ect) who will be a part of the parade procession.
This Ticket is limited to 1 Vehicle and 1 Float
This fee goes to cover the cost of the security and barricades for the procession. Thank you for helping support this Parade.
This ticket is for member of car/bike show club or indivial with car or bike non non club who will be a part of the parade procession.
This Ticket is limited to 1 Motor Vehicle/Cycle
This fee goes to cover the cost of the security and barricades for the procession. Thank you for helping support this Parade.
This ticket is for Non Profit 501(c)(3), Education Org and Faith Base Org who will be a part of the parade procession.
This Ticket is limited to 1 Vehicle and 1 Float
Vendor Booth Tickets allow you to sell, give, or inform others about your goods and services from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM during the block party. All vendors are responsible for their own table, insurance, and liability associated with their booth.
This Ticket is for those who want to see the parade and your ticket number will be entered in the raffle and called out at 6:30pm durning the block party at 2612 W Southcross Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78211
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