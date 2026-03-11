Old Town Academy 15th Annual Gala: Through the Looking Glass

About this event
Enjoy the discount of confirming your ticket early! Enjoy full access to all main activities.
Priority entry, and access to all VIP areas. There will be a pre-reception area with a special tasting for our VIP attendee's.
A donation of $100 helps us contribute to the cost of chaperones attending our students field trips.
Any donation is greatly appreciated and will go into a fund to assist with chaperone charges.
Our school's Chromebooks are in terrible disrepair. Some have cracked screens and several missing buttons and our students go without a Chromebook while repairs are made to theirs.
Each Chromebook averages $300 and our 6th - 8th grade students use them for every class. Please consider making any donation possible to help us with the cost of replacing our dilapidated and broken Chromebooks.
Our wonderful OTA Staff are invited to attend for free
We invite our OTA Staff to have a guest attend with this ticket offer.
If you are sadly unable to attend our 2026 Gala, you will be missed. In the event that you can not attend but would still like to make a donation to OTA, we would greatly appreciate your support!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!