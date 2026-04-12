Old Town Academy Parent Foundation's 15th Gala Online Auction

Louisville, Kentucky for Three Days & Two Nights at The Omni Louisville Hotel for Two, Including a Private Distillery Tour in a Chauffered Luxury Sedan (Land Only) The Omni Louisville Hotel is within walking distance of top downtown attractions such as the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory and the Mohammed Ali Center. The hotel is just a short ride away from the Kentucky Derby museum and Churchill Downs. The highlight of the trip is a personalized eight hour tour of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in a chauffeured luxury sedan. Whether you are first time Bourbon tasters or veteran Bourbon drinkers, you’ll enjoy an enlightening fun-filled day in the beautiful countryside of Kentucky. The informative Bourbon Trail Tour will be customized based on your individual Bourbon preferences. You will visit Distilleries such as Maker’s Mark, Jim Beam, and Wild Turkey. And you will enjoy lunch in the world-famous Bluegrass countryside outside of Louisville. Your getaway for two includes:

• 3 days/2 nights' accommodations at The Omni Louisville Hotel in a king or queen-bedded room

• All room-related taxes

• Private 8-hour Distillery tour in a chauffeured luxury sedan

• Free concierge reservation service



