Old Town Academy Parent Foundation's 15th Gala Online Auction

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Starting bid
Vintage Silver TIffany and Company Necklace. Return to Tiffany and Company Heart Tag Charm.
This item was graciously donated by Leo and Hamel Fine Jewelers and comes with paperwork from the jeweler.
Retail Value $875
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1-Night stay at the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Restaurant in the heart of Old Town. Enjoy a dinner package at Fiesta de Reyes during your stay, and stroll along San Diego Avenue to Cold Stone Creamery for a refreshing dessert to end your date night.
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Day Pass with Gear for 2! These certificates entitle the user to day use of Vertical Holds goregous indoor climbing facility, which is just blocks away from OTA's campus. You can take an intro class and use the gyms equipment with this pass. They have locations in Old Town, Poway, and San Marcos.
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Bradford's world renowned portraiture company has donated a sitting plus one portrait 16x20 inches on canvas richly embellished by their renown artists.
The painted portrait has a value of $5,000
Starting bid
Bradford's world renowned portraiture company has donated a sitting plus one portrait11x14 inches on canvas richly embellished by their renown artists.
The painted portrait has a value of $3,000
Starting bid
Louisville, Kentucky for Three Days & Two Nights at The Omni Louisville Hotel for Two, Including a Private Distillery Tour in a Chauffered Luxury Sedan (Land Only) The Omni Louisville Hotel is within walking distance of top downtown attractions such as the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory and the Mohammed Ali Center. The hotel is just a short ride away from the Kentucky Derby museum and Churchill Downs. The highlight of the trip is a personalized eight hour tour of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in a chauffeured luxury sedan. Whether you are first time Bourbon tasters or veteran Bourbon drinkers, you’ll enjoy an enlightening fun-filled day in the beautiful countryside of Kentucky. The informative Bourbon Trail Tour will be customized based on your individual Bourbon preferences. You will visit Distilleries such as Maker’s Mark, Jim Beam, and Wild Turkey. And you will enjoy lunch in the world-famous Bluegrass countryside outside of Louisville. Your getaway for two includes:
• 3 days/2 nights' accommodations at The Omni Louisville Hotel in a king or queen-bedded room
• All room-related taxes
• Private 8-hour Distillery tour in a chauffeured luxury sedan
• Free concierge reservation service
Starting bid
A Feast for the Senses in the Gourmet Destination of Cortona, Italy (Europe) for Seven Days & Six Nights in a One-Bedroom Apartment for Two, Including a Wine Tasting in a Wine Bar and a Cooking Demonstration and Dinner with a Local Chef (Land Only) Your trip for two includes:
• 7 days/6 nights' accommodations in a One-Bedroom Apartment
• Wine tasting of 3 different Tuscan wines
• Cooking show with dinner and wine
• One midweek maid service
Starting bid
The breathtaking beaches, vibrant culture and essence of Mexico beckon you to visit and unwind, from the pristine Pacific coastline to the laid back vibes of Tulum; whether you dive into stunning waters or explore Mexican culture on dry land, you'll be with your loved one amid the natural wonders, scenic ancient ruins, soaring cliffs, charming society, inspired art, superb food, tangy tequila, and parties along the playas in Mexico! Just a few hours south of Miami is the Dominican Republic, the second largest Caribbean country, known for its hospitality and diversity; this lush tropical island paradise boasts nearly 1,000 miles of coastline, 250 miles of the world's top beaches, pulsing merengue music, and ancient relics! Regardless of the destination you choose, you'll stay at a World of Hyatt Inclusive Collection resort, each one designed for you in one of nearly a dozen cherished destinations. Your couple trip for two includes:
Starting bid
Revel in a four-night stay in a luxurious lodge featuring Super King beds and En-Suite bathrooms designed to wrap you in comfort. Savor local-inspired gourmet meals and superb New Zealand wine and local beer in the main dining area. Relax in the living room and share stories about your successful day. Located in the Marlborough region of New Zealand, approximately one hour's drive from Blenheim, this package includes transportation from the airport to the lodge, ensuring you feel pampered and indulged throughout your stay. Our New Zealand Vacations are hosted at the prestigious Avon Valley Lodge in Blenheim, in the heart of Marlborough, on South Island.
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This framed display includes a Taylor Swift Hand-Signed CD Album Insert, as well as the Tortured Poets Department CD. The signature has been authenticated by JSA (James Spence Authentication), and it includes their tamper-proof sticker and/or a paper certificate of authenticity. The authenticity can be confirmed on the JSA website.
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This Experience for 2 Includes:
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This Experience for 4 Includes:
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This Experience for 2 Includes:
Starting bid
This Experience for 2 Includes:
Starting bid
This Experience for 2 Includes:
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