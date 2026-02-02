(OLD) wAIHA Warriors 4th Annual Patient Meeting (copy)

Hosted by
About this event
A "PATIENT" is a Member of the wAIHA Warriors private Facebook group who has or is in remission from AIHA, wAIHA, Mixed AIHA, or CAD.
*All wAIHA Warriors Patient Advisory Board Members register here.
Please reach out to [email protected] should you need assistance.
The wAIHA Warriors defines a "CARE PARTNER" as a significant individual whose intent is to help the Patient through their (AIHA, wAIHA, MIXED AIHA, CAD) journey by learning more about their condition. A Care Partner is a Member of the wAIHA Warriors private Facebook group and assists with medications, doctor's appointments, and/or medical procedures (such as labs/scans) in addition to providing emotional and psychological support. We can support one Care Partner/Patient. Additional Care Partners may register as "Additional Care Partners."
**Donations: As costs across the U.S. continue to rise, an optional donation helps us offset event and program expenses, keeping them accessible for patients and care partners. The wAIHA Warriors is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations may be tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Sponsoring Industry Partners must register for each complementary admission included in their sponsorship levels.
PLATINUM $50K includes 3 conference registrations.
GOLD $40K includes 2 conference registrations.
SILVER $30K includes 1 conference registration.
For additional registrations please use the Other Industry Representative Ticket.
A "OTHER INDUSTRY REPRESENTATIVE" works for a Company currently conducting clinical trials or interested in clinical trials in AIHA and/or related conditions.
This ticket is for industry representatives who have not received a complimentary registration with their sponsorship or who would like to purchase conference tickets for additional attendees.
Hematologists, Oncologists, HCP's and Researchers involved in AIHA or related conditions register here.
Do not register as a SPEAKER.
*wAIHA Warriors Medical Board Members register here.
Do not register as a SPEAKER.
**Donations: As costs across the U.S. continue to rise, an optional donation helps us offset event and program expenses, keeping them accessible for patients and care partners. The wAIHA Warriors is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations may be tax-deductible as allowed by law.
A "SPEAKER ONLY" is scheduled to speak at a wAIHA Warriors 3rd Annual Patient Meeting session alone or as part of a panel.
*Hematologists, Oncologists, HCP's and Researchers do not register here.
*wAIHA Warriors Medical Board Members do not register here.
*Patients and Care Partners do not register here.
Our funding only covers the FULL cost for one patient and one care partner, however, we are able to offer a deeply discounted rate for additional care partners to attend the conference. Should you have an additional care partner they may purchase a ticket. This ticket allows additional care partners access to all sessions, meals during the conference and the Saturday Night Dinner and Event during the conference.
This is a virtual option for patients and care partners who are unable to travel. Additional details will be sent by email after you complete your registration.
**Donations: As costs across the U.S. continue to rise, an optional donation helps us offset event and program expenses, keeping them accessible for patients and care partners. The wAIHA Warriors is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations may be tax-deductible as allowed by law.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!