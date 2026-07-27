Olde Towne Fenton Chapter, NSDAR

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National - $52
State - $15
Chapter - $15
Chapter dues $15
You must pay your national dues to your chapter in order to become an associate with OTF.
This is an unrestricted donation for budgeted items. Use the plus button to add multiples of $25.
If you are unable to attend meetings, you may have your yearbook mailed to you.
Use increments of $25 to donate specifically to the DAR Good Citizen Award presented by the chapter.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!