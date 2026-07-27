Olde Towne Fenton Chapter, NSDAR

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Olde Towne Fenton Chapter, NSDAR

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Olde Towne Fenton Chapter, NSDAR

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Regular Membership Dues
$82

National - $52
State - $15
Chapter - $15

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Lifetime DAR Member - Chapter Dues Only
$15

Chapter dues $15

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Associate Member Dues
$15

You must pay your national dues to your chapter in order to become an associate with OTF.

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Donation
$25

This is an unrestricted donation for budgeted items. Use the plus button to add multiples of $25.

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Mailed Yearbook
$3

If you are unable to attend meetings, you may have your yearbook mailed to you.

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DAR Scholarship Donation
$25

Use increments of $25 to donate specifically to the DAR Good Citizen Award presented by the chapter.

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