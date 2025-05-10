Ole Glory Warriors Retreat: Global Impact Initiative

Hosted by
About this raffle
Silver Sponsor Donation Includes - Name/logo on website and social media shoutout with donation of $500 - $1999. Official donation receipt for income tax purposes will be sent to your email.
Gold Sponsor Donation Includes - Name/logo on website, social media shoutout, logo on banners and printed material with donation of $2000-$4999. Official donation receipt for income tax purposes will be sent to your email.
Platinum Sponsor Donation Includes - Name/logo on website, social media shoutout, logo on banners and printed material, logo on t-shirts, press media features, and video recap. Official donation receipt for income tax purposes will be sent to your email.
This is a donation-only event. No purchases required—your generous support helps us continue our mission to serve communities in need, both locally and abroad. Official donation receipt for income tax purposes will be sent to your email.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!