Olentangy Rowing Club's Silent Auction 2026

For the wine enthusiast, enjoy a bottle of red, a bottle of white or go pick out your favorite with this $35 gift card to Ale Wine & Spirits! Pack up a bottle in this thirty one bottle bag, and enjoy some fun coasters, napkins and decor! Don't worry if there's a spill with this wine stain remover!

About the bottles:

Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, Tuscany, Italy- A tremendous wine with delicious fruit flavors of rustic blackberry and cassis, enhanced by nuances of herb and tobacco.





Bevicisu is a pleasant dry wine fresh and pleasantly harmonious. Perfect for a warm summer day.

"Drink wine not labels"