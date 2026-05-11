Olentangy Rowing Club's Silent Auction 2026

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O-H-I-O!! Go cheer on the Buckeyes on Sept 5 vs Ball state at their season/home opener. Section 12A, row 26, seats 22-23
(Second pic shows view!)
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Head down with the family to watch Columbus Crew take on Cincinnati on 7/25 @ 7pm
This includes 4 tickets (Section 106, Row 2, Seats 3-6)
(Second pic shows view!)
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The Cavs fun pack includes: drawstring bag, pen / pencil, hat, keychain, bracelet. Signed picture of Max Strus and certificate of authenticity
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Enjoy one month of unlimited small group strength training sessions at SAVAGED Strength!
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Be ready for your summer travel plans with this must have! This includes a digital hanging luggage scale, 8 silicone luggage tags, power bank portable charger with built in cables, a 2 pack XL laundry bag, neck pillow, silicone bottle covers and mini disposable toothbrushes all tucked away in an extra large carry on travel backpack!
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Be ready for summer vacation with all the fun essentials or treat yourself to a nice staycation! This includes a wet/dry bag, portable personal fan, 6 pack towel bands, 4 pack oversized linen beach towels, waterproof playing cards, collapsible corn hole, soft flyer and gift cards to North Star Cafe ($75), Little Ladies Soft Serve $10 and Lion Cubs (free 2 dozen) cookies all tucked into a mesh beach bag!
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Keep warm at regattas next season with this graphite grey softshell jacket embroidered with ORC logo from Boathouse (size XL). And keep your rower hydrated with their custom ORC Gatorade water bottle!
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Keep cool in this light windbreaker (size large) with embroidered ORC logo and hydrated with your custom ORC Gatorade water bottle!
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Be regatta ready with these fun "I'd rather be rowing" socks, 2 rowing tees, sweatshirt (all sized medium), $20 Standardized Brewing gift card, $40 Rush Bowls gift card, and Oakley sunglasses all tucked into a Thirty-one bag ready to head to the parent tent!
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Created by the ORC Mens team, the Summer Fun Basket includes:
Large inflatable kids pool, with 4 inflatable rings, 5gal tub to ice drinks, two huge super soaker squirt-guns, 265 quick fill water balloons, face sunscreen stick, body sunscreen spray, regular & glitter sidewalk chalk, 21 bubble wands & trays, a big bottle of bubble solution, and 4 popsicle molds.
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One of three baskets created by the ORC women's team, this includes bath salts, body washes, lotions, scrubs, masks, travel toiletries, a $40 gift card to Ulta and more!
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Another basket from the women's team, this one will keep you hydrated and ready for those hot summer days with a mix of different beverages and syrups and even a $25 gift card to Starbucks!
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Amp up your game cabinet with this fun mix! Thanks to the ORC womens team for another great basket!
Starting bid
Start a new summer routine and pamper yourself with this basket full of goodies! We've got you covered from a cozy bath pillow, spa headbands, bath bombs and epsom salts to shower steamers, mud mask, sugar scrub and skincare must haves! Take care of your whole self with these mindfulness dice, connection cards a $50 gift card to Zen Hen, $75 gift card to Birdie Parks and more!
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For the wine enthusiast, enjoy a bottle of red, a bottle of white or go pick out your favorite with this $35 gift card to Ale Wine & Spirits! Pack up a bottle in this thirty one bottle bag, and enjoy some fun coasters, napkins and decor! Don't worry if there's a spill with this wine stain remover!
About the bottles:
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, Tuscany, Italy- A tremendous wine with delicious fruit flavors of rustic blackberry and cassis, enhanced by nuances of herb and tobacco.
Bevicisu is a pleasant dry wine fresh and pleasantly harmonious. Perfect for a warm summer day.
"Drink wine not labels"
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Slide on these fun book socks and cozy up at night with this oversized soft throw and grab your favorite book to read with your new book light, then mark your page with these silicone book marks! Or grab your new tote and head to Barnes & Noble to grab something new with this $25 gift card!
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Try some new recipes from these great new cookbooks and give the kitchen a little refresh with this stylish utensil holder, cutting board and fun dishtowels! Keep those counters fresh with coasters made from recycled vinyl records! Or if you just need a break from cooking, head over to Northstar with this $75 gift card!
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Includes growler and gift card for one free growler and tee shirt from Ill mannered brewery, beer glasses and coasters
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Local distillery Middle West Spirits makes this absolute gem, a dark pumpernickel rye. But you can’t find this on the shelves of Kroger or Giant Eagle. This bottle is a private barrel selection, hence the unique label on the back designating this bourbon will put you “under the bus.” This expression is a true unicorn at 125.5 proof.
Starting bid
This pairing meets the Buffalo Trace hype. Col. EH Taylor Small Batch is a treat unto itself…but adding in the full proof expression from 1792 will leave your bourbon-collecting neighbors dumbfounded and wanting to send their kids to row at ORC!
Save yourself a trip to Frankfurt, KY and bid high on this pair.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!