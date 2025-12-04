Hosted by

OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL SCHOOL PTA

About this event

OLGC 2026 Casino Night "River Royale"

SPONSORSHIP - Family Jackpot
$100

Recognition during the event and promotion via social media and the parish bulletin.

SPONSORSHIP - High Roller
$250

Your name and/or company name will be displayed on a shared gaming table sign, includes recognition during the event and promotion via social media and the parish bulletin.

SPONSORSHIP - Blackjack Table
$500

Two complimentary event tickets. Your name and/or company name will be prominently
displayed on one of the standard blackjack tables. Promotion via social media and the parish
bulletin.

SPONSORSHIP - Four of a Kind
$1,000

Four complimentary event tickets, prominent event signage, promotion via social media
and the parish bulletin, and special recognition during the event with DJ announcement.

SPONSORSHIP - Royal Flush
$2,000

Six complimentary event tickets, prominent event signage, promotion via social media and
the parish bulletin, and special recognition during the event with DJ 30 second company
announcement. 

SPONSORSHIP - Merchandise Donor
Free

Recognition in the program and on any relevant displays. 


Please reach out to the OLGC Casino Night
committee at [email protected] to arrange pick up.

