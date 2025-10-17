OLGC Designer Bag Blingo "Denim and Diamonds"

Hosted by
About this event
General admission includes 12 rounds of bingo with 6 boards per game. All attendees must be 21+! Admission tickets will not be sold at the door.
Want to sit with friends? Please indicate table requests when purchasing your ticket. Each table seats 8-10 attendees.
Extra bingo boards for 1 game with 6 boards for $5.
1 sheet of tombola basket raffle tickets for $15.
Enter to win amazing baskets filled with items from our favorite brands and businesses.
3 sheets of tombola basket raffle tickets for $30.
Enter to win amazing baskets filled with items from our favorite brands and businesses.
1 ticket for the Gucci purse raffle for $15.
Enter to win a Gucci Ophidia large tote bag.
6 tickets for the Gucci purse raffle for $50.
Enter to win a Gucci Ophidia large tote bag.
1 ticket for the What's In Your Wallet Raffle for $15.
Enter to win a designer wallet filled with an assortment of gift cards from our favorite brands and businesses.
6 tickets for the What's In Your Wallet Raffle for $50.
Enter to win a designer wallet filled with an assortment of gift cards from our favorite brands and businesses.
Ultimate Tie Breaker Raffle (1 ticket for $10)
Tickets to this raffle give you a chance to win the ultimate prize pack filled with cash, gift cards, tickets, and more surprises! At the end of all the bingo games, one ticket will be drawn for this grand prize. Plus, in the event of any ties during the 12 games, a ticket for each tie-breaker purse will be selected - so even if you aren't chosen for the Ultimate Tie-Breaker Prize, you still have the chance to go home with a beautiful new purse!
Ultimate Tie Breaker Raffle (3 tickets for $20)
Tickets to this raffle give you a chance to win the ultimate prize pack filled with cash, gift cards, tickets, and more surprises! At the end of all the bingo games, one ticket will be drawn for this grand prize. Plus, in the event of any ties during the 12 games, a ticket for each tie-breaker purse will be selected - so even if you aren't chosen for the Ultimate Tie-Breaker Prize, you still have the chance to go home with a beautiful new purse!
Serves 8-10 people. Includes an assortment of Italian, turkey, veggie, and cheese hoagies.
Serves 8-10 people. Includes cheesesteak, pepperoni, and veggie strombolis.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!