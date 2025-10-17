Hosted by

OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL SCHOOL PTA

About this event

OLGC Designer Bag Blingo "Denim and Diamonds"

23 W Prospect Ave

Moorestown, NJ 08057, USA

General Admission
$50

General admission includes 12 rounds of bingo with 6 boards per game. All attendees must be 21+! Admission tickets will not be sold at the door.


Want to sit with friends? Please indicate table requests when purchasing your ticket. Each table seats 8-10 attendees.

Extra Bingo Boards (1 game with 6 boards)
$5

Extra bingo boards for 1 game with 6 boards for $5.

Tombola Basket Raffle (1 sheet of tickets for $15)
$15

1 sheet of tombola basket raffle tickets for $15.


Enter to win amazing baskets filled with items from our favorite brands and businesses.

Tombola Basket Raffle (3 sheets of tickets for $30)
$30

3 sheets of tombola basket raffle tickets for $30.


Enter to win amazing baskets filled with items from our favorite brands and businesses.

Gucci Purse Raffle (1 ticket for $15)
$15

1 ticket for the Gucci purse raffle for $15.


Enter to win a Gucci Ophidia large tote bag.

Gucci Purse Raffle (6 tickets for $50)
$50

6 tickets for the Gucci purse raffle for $50.


Enter to win a Gucci Ophidia large tote bag.

What's In Your Wallet Raffle (1 ticket for $15)
$15

1 ticket for the What's In Your Wallet Raffle for $15.


Enter to win a designer wallet filled with an assortment of gift cards from our favorite brands and businesses.

What's In Your Wallet Raffle (6 tickets for $50)
$50

6 tickets for the What's In Your Wallet Raffle for $50.


Enter to win a designer wallet filled with an assortment of gift cards from our favorite brands and businesses.

Ultimate Tie Breaker Raffle (1 ticket for $10)
$10

Ultimate Tie Breaker Raffle (1 ticket for $10)


Tickets to this raffle give you a chance to win the ultimate prize pack filled with cash, gift cards, tickets, and more surprises! At the end of all the bingo games, one ticket will be drawn for this grand prize. Plus, in the event of any ties during the 12 games, a ticket for each tie-breaker purse will be selected - so even if you aren't chosen for the Ultimate Tie-Breaker Prize, you still have the chance to go home with a beautiful new purse!

Ultimate Tie Breaker Raffle (3 ticket for $20)
$20

Ultimate Tie Breaker Raffle (3 tickets for $20)


Tickets to this raffle give you a chance to win the ultimate prize pack filled with cash, gift cards, tickets, and more surprises! At the end of all the bingo games, one ticket will be drawn for this grand prize. Plus, in the event of any ties during the 12 games, a ticket for each tie-breaker purse will be selected - so even if you aren't chosen for the Ultimate Tie-Breaker Prize, you still have the chance to go home with a beautiful new purse!

Hoagie Tray
$50

Serves 8-10 people. Includes an assortment of Italian, turkey, veggie, and cheese hoagies.

Stromboli Tray
$50

Serves 8-10 people. Includes cheesesteak, pepperoni, and veggie strombolis.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!