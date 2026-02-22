OLGC's 66th Annual Fashion Show: "Love Shack Fancy"

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About this event
Ticket includes dinner, full open bar and one entry to receive a door prize!
Guests must be 21+ to attend. All ticket sales are non-refundable.
** When checking out, please select your entree, and indicate other guests to be seated at your table **
1 board of tombola basket raffle tickets for $15
** Please note that all tombola pre-sale tickets will be available for pick-up the night of the event **
3 boards of tombola basket raffle tickets for $40
** Please note that all tombola pre-sale tickets will be available for pick-up the night of the event **
10 boards of tombola basket raffle tickets for $100
** Please note that all tombola pre-sale tickets will be available for pick-up the night of the event **
6 super tombola basket raffle tickets for $10
** Please note that all tombola pre-sale tickets will be available for pick-up the night of the event **
15 super tombola basket raffle tickets for $20
** Please note that all tombola pre-sale tickets will be available for pick-up the night of the event **
40 super tombola basket raffle tickets for $40
** Please note that all tombola pre-sale tickets will be available for pick-up the night of the event **
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