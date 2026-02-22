Hosted by

OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL SCHOOL PTA

About this event

OLGC's 66th Annual Fashion Show: "Love Shack Fancy"

1301 US-130

Cinnaminson, NJ 08077, USA

Admission
$99

Ticket includes dinner, full open bar and one entry to receive a door prize!


Guests must be 21+ to attend. All ticket sales are non-refundable.


** When checking out, please select your entree, and indicate other guests to be seated at your table **

Tombola Boards (1 board of tickets for $15)
$15

1 board of tombola basket raffle tickets for $15


** Please note that all tombola pre-sale tickets will be available for pick-up the night of the event **

Tombola Boards (3 boards of tickets for $40)
$40

3 boards of tombola basket raffle tickets for $40


** Please note that all tombola pre-sale tickets will be available for pick-up the night of the event **

Tombola Boards (10 boards of tickets for $100)
$100

10 boards of tombola basket raffle tickets for $100


** Please note that all tombola pre-sale tickets will be available for pick-up the night of the event **

Super Tombola Tickets (6 tickets for $10)
$10

6 super tombola basket raffle tickets for $10


** Please note that all tombola pre-sale tickets will be available for pick-up the night of the event **

Super Tombola Tickets (15 tickets for $20)
$20

15 super tombola basket raffle tickets for $20


** Please note that all tombola pre-sale tickets will be available for pick-up the night of the event **

Super Tombola Tickets (40 tickets for $40)
$40

40 super tombola basket raffle tickets for $40


** Please note that all tombola pre-sale tickets will be available for pick-up the night of the event **

SPONSORSHIP - Runway Sponsor
$2,000
  • Two runway banners
  • High-frequency projector screen ad at event
  • Full page COLOR ad program
  • Public address segment at event (not to exceed 60 seconds)
  • Announcement of major prize winner
  • 2 complimentary tickets
SPONSORSHIP - Reception Sponsor
$1,000
  • Name prominently displayed on a banner at event
  • High-frequency projector screen ad at event
  • Full page program advertisement


SPONSORSHIP - Gold Sponsor
$500
  • High-frequency projector screen ad at event
  • Full page program advertisement
SPONSORSHIP - Silver Sponsor
$250
  • High-frequency projector screen ad at event
  • Half page program advertisement
SPONSORSHIP - Bronze Sponsor
$125
  • High-frequency projector screen ad at event
  • Quarter page program advertisement
SPONSORSHIP - Cocktail Sponsor
$100
  • Name displayed throughout the venue including cocktail reception, silent auction, and entrance
SPONSORSHIP - "Pretty in Pink" Family Sponsor
$100
  • Your family's or child(ren)'s name to be displayed throughout the venue.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!