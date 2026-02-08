"OLI MAZI" FOR ALZHEIMERS CARE

About this event
Ticket includes appetizers, beer, and wine. Fasting? We’ve got you covered with Lenten-friendly appetizers.
At checkout, choose OTHER from the dropdown and type $0 in the Contribution box. Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising.
Silver Sponsor Benefits Include:
-Two Event Tickets
-Name/Logo on Event Signage
-Group Social Media Recognition
-PAA KPHTH Magazine Recognition
Ticket includes appetizers, beer, and wine. Fasting? We’ve got you covered with Lenten-friendly appetizers.
At checkout, choose OTHER from the dropdown and type $0 in the Contribution box. Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising.
Gold Sponsor Benefits Include:
-Four Event Tickets
-Tribute Wall: Photo + Names of loved ones with ALZ in Event Slideshow
-Name/Logo on Event Signage
-Group Social Media Recognition
-PAA KPHTH Magazine Recognition
Ticket includes appetizers, beer, and wine. Fasting? We’ve got you covered with Lenten-friendly appetizers.
At checkout, choose OTHER from the dropdown and type $0 in the Contribution box. Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising.
Platinum Sponsor Benefits Include:
-Six Event Tickets
-Verbal Recognition during Program
-Dedicated Social Media Post
-Tribute Wall: Photo + Names of loved ones with ALZ in Event Slideshow
-Name/Logo on Event Signage with Prominent Placement
-PAA KPHTH Magazine Recognition
Ticket includes appetizers, beer, and wine. Fasting? We’ve got you covered with Lenten-friendly appetizers.
At checkout, choose OTHER from the dropdown and type $0 in the Contribution box. Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising.
Eleni Palivos Bousis, Author, of Bold Resilient Women will be attending our fundraiser and you will have the opportunity to have your copy signed. Pre-purchase on Zeffy here!
Bold Resilient Women is a powerful collection of stories that celebrate the strength, courage, and determination of women who rise above adversity. Through deeply personal narratives, the book highlights how resilience transforms pain into purpose and challenge into opportunity. It shines a light on the universal struggles women face while honoring the unique ways they break barriers and shape their own destinies. With themes of empowerment, legacy, and unshakable spirit, it inspires readers to see resilience not as survival, but as triumph. This book is both a tribute to women everywhere and a call to embrace one's own bold, resilient journey.
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