"OLI MAZI" FOR ALZHEIMERS CARE

Eleni Palivos Bousis, Author, of Bold Resilient Women will be attending our fundraiser and you will have the opportunity to have your copy signed. Pre-purchase on Zeffy here!





Bold Resilient Women is a powerful collection of stories that celebrate the strength, courage, and determination of women who rise above adversity. Through deeply personal narratives, the book highlights how resilience transforms pain into purpose and challenge into opportunity. It shines a light on the universal struggles women face while honoring the unique ways they break barriers and shape their own destinies. With themes of empowerment, legacy, and unshakable spirit, it inspires readers to see resilience not as survival, but as triumph. This book is both a tribute to women everywhere and a call to embrace one's own bold, resilient journey.