Hosted by

Our Lady of the Lake University

About this event

OLLU Loteria Silent Auction

Fiesta Wreath item
Fiesta Wreath
$125

Starting bid

Fiesta Wreath Donated by Romanita Barerra. Valued at $250

Spa Basket item
Spa Basket
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Dr. Abel and Naomi Chávez. Value $100

SA Zoo Basket item
SA Zoo Basket
$150

Starting bid

San Antonio Zoo Gift Box - $125

4 General Admission Tickets - $180

Total Value - $305

Donated by Tim Morrow

Pasta Basket with Wine item
Pasta Basket with Wine
$75

Starting bid

Pasta basket with wine. Value $150 Donate by Dr. Abel and Naomi Chávez

Belle of Balloon -Grab and Go item
Belle of Balloon -Grab and Go
$100

Starting bid

Grab and go balloon arch for your next fun event! Donated by Gail Garza Mitchell. Value - $250. Pick up at their location - 28580 I-10 Unit 7, Boerne, TX 78006.

YMCA 3 Month Membership item
YMCA 3 Month Membership
$75

Starting bid

YMCA 3 Month Membership plus exercise fun items. Valued at $200

Wine basket item
Wine basket
$50

Starting bid

Wine Basket with chocolate and snacks. Donated by Toni Hill. Valued at $100

wine basket item
wine basket
$75

Starting bid

Beer Basket item
Beer Basket
$75

Starting bid

Beer Basket valued at $100

Movie Night Basket item
Movie Night Basket
$50

Starting bid

Regal Movie night valued at $100

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!