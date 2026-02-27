OLLU Loteria Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Fiesta Wreath Donated by Romanita Barerra. Valued at $250
Starting bid
Donated by Dr. Abel and Naomi Chávez. Value $100
Starting bid
San Antonio Zoo Gift Box - $125
4 General Admission Tickets - $180
Total Value - $305
Donated by Tim Morrow
Starting bid
Pasta basket with wine. Value $150 Donate by Dr. Abel and Naomi Chávez
Starting bid
Grab and go balloon arch for your next fun event! Donated by Gail Garza Mitchell. Value - $250. Pick up at their location - 28580 I-10 Unit 7, Boerne, TX 78006.
Starting bid
YMCA 3 Month Membership plus exercise fun items. Valued at $200
Starting bid
Wine Basket with chocolate and snacks. Donated by Toni Hill. Valued at $100
Starting bid
Starting bid
Beer Basket valued at $100
Starting bid
Regal Movie night valued at $100
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