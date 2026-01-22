Olney Civic Fund's Silent Auction for Olney HELP

Take the night off and enjoy Olney area restaurants. Total vale = $160

Olney Grille – If you are looking for a great neighborhood gathering place in the heart of Olney – you have found it. They only use high-quality fresh ingredients and prepare everything to order from their own recipes. Their menu includes certified Angus Beef, hickory-smoked BBQ ribs, pure lump crabcakes, original pasta dishes, and fresh fish from the daily specials. Soups, salads, and sandwiches are available all day for those interested in something a little lighter. Not sure what to order, browse the appetizers and mix it up. ($30 gift certificate)

Nirvana – Delectable Indian dishes made with passion and love. It is the best locally owned independent Indian restaurant in Olney, delivering authentic cuisine made with only the finest ingredients. They take pride in serving a wide array of culinary delights and leave you with a memorable dining experience. ($50 gift certificate)

Dempsey’s of Ashton - Visit for breakfast, lunch or dinner! For three decades, they have won accolades for delicious food and friendly service. Breakfast is served all day and they are known for homemade soups and desserts. Enjoy a milkshake or bring in the family for a wonderful meal. Try one of their ten kinds of burgers. Take-out and dine-in are available. They also offer catering. Don't get lost in an impersonal chain. Go to one of the few mom and pop places in the area, located in the heart of Ashton, MD. ($25 gift certificate)

Brew Belly – The Washington Post wrote “A Philly cheesesteak that’s worth a drive to Olney.” Lucky for us it is around the corner. They have an extensive craft beer list – all from Maryland. Join for fun events like trivia night or bingo night and don’t forget happy hours. ($25 gift certificate)

Jersey Mike’s Subs – Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oil, vinegar, and spices still top amazing authentic sandwiches at Jersey Mike’s. High quality ingredients – premium brand meats and cheeses on fresh baked bread prepared right in front of you. It is what makes Jersey Mike’s the most authentic tasting submarine sandwich (certificate for one free regular sized sub)