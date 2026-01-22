Olney Civic Fund's Silent Auction for Olney HELP

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About this event
Take with you or it will be delivered
Starting bid
Enjoy a special night out. Start the evening at CAVA Mezze - a modern take on traditional Greek recipes and then head over to Olney Theatre to enjoy a performance from their 2025-2026 season with two tickets, good during the first 2 weeks of the run of a show. Not valid for Saturday evening or Sunday matinee shows. Cava Mezzo certificate is for $100. Fair market value of the Date Night package is $300
Starting bid
Add dancing to your life. Winner (single or couple) receives
2 private lessons,
1 group class, and
1 practice session
At the Arthur Murray Dance Studios, they provide lessons for beginners, wedding dances, ballroom, and dance classes for everyone! Whether you want to learn to dance as a single or couple, their dance instructors cater to your needs. Fair market value is $368
Starting bid
Time to take care of spring maintenance needs. Includes:
Total value of Spring Cleaning Package= $800+
Starting bid
Everything you need from your head to your toes:
* The whole family can get a new hair style at Hair FX (Four haircuts = $100 value)
* Enjoy either a Swedish massage or a classic facial fro Hand & Stone Spa ($90 value)
* Enjoy yourself at Salon H2O with any of their services such as nails, skin, make up, lashes, or massage. ($60 gift card)
* Freshen your smile with 2 Opalescence Go Tooth Whitening kits and two new Sonicare Toothbrushes compliments of Colesville Dentistry ($250 value)
Total Fair Market Value of Beauty Makeover Package is $500
Starting bid
Create a portrait of a lifetime.
Winner receives
All portraits are handmade and are museum quality.
Fair market value is $2000 which can be used towards different finishes, sizes, collections or package options.
Starting bid
Take the night off and enjoy Olney area restaurants. Total value = $150
El Andariego – for over 26 years El Andariego has served the Olney/Ashton area with Tex-Mex flavors with the rich culinary heritage of El Salvador. It is more than a restaurant – it is a place where culture, family, and community come together. ($50 gift certificate)
Dempsey’s of Ashton - Visit for breakfast, lunch or dinner! For three decades, they have won accolades for delicious food and friendly service. Breakfast is served all day and they are known for homemade soups and desserts. Enjoy a milkshake or bring in the family for a wonderful meal. Try one of their ten kinds of burgers. Take-out and dine-in are available. They also offer catering. Don't get lost in an impersonal chain. Go to one of the few mom and pop places in the area, located in the heart of Ashton, MD. ($25 gift certificate)
Salt & Vine - Salt & Vine is an upscale Italian restaurant that embodies tradition and sophistication. Their commitment to excellence is evident in their sleek and stylish decor and impeccable service. At the heart of their menu are the chef-driven flavors of Italy, showcased in a wide range of dishes that celebrate the diversity and richness of Italian cuisine. Their steak offerings are a standout feature of their menu along with handcrafted pasta dishes, fresh seafood, and a tempting variety of antipasti. To complement their cuisine, they have a carefully curated wine list that features an extensive selection of Italian and international wines, and their knowledgeable sommeliers are on hand to offer expert guidance and recommendations. ($75 gift certificate)
Starting bid
Take the night off and enjoy Olney area restaurants. Total value = $155
Outta the Way Café – Good American food served with smiles and funky spirits. For 36 years they have been a great local bar, restaurant, and wonderfully fun event space for up to 100 guests. ($25 gift certificate)
Full On Craft Eats & Drinks – Craft sandwiches, beer, and wine. Nothing in life is worth doing halfway. High quality food and drinks in a comfortable and relaxing environment. No preservatives, stabilizers, or chemicals. Everything is made in their own kitchen. They braise, season, marinate, rub, and roast their own meats. Each sandwich is hand-sliced or carved to order and served hot. They believe in scratch cooking using high quality ingredients ($25 gift certificate)
Jersey Mike’s Subs – Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oil, vinegar, and spices still top amazing authentic sandwiches at Jersey Mike’s. High quality ingredients – premium brand meats and cheeses on fresh baked bread prepared right in front of you. It is what makes Jersey Mike’s the most authentic tasting submarine sandwich (certificate for one free regular sized sub)
Chopt - A creative salad company with a mission to make healthy eating exciting for all people. From classic cravings to seasonal collaborations, they challenge themselves to create a menu that celebrates flavors from around the world and opens up a seat at the table for anyone who wants to join (Certificate for one free salad)
Sardi’s Peruvian Chicken – Authentic means no shortcuts. Sardi’s food is crafted from only the freshest local ingredients. Every dish, sauce, side, and salad is prepared with locally sourced ingredients to bring fresh flavor to every bite. In addition to charbroiled chicken, you will find Latin specialties, meat, seafood, sandwiches, salads, sides, and desserts. ($25 gift certificate)
Nirvana – Delectable Indian dishes made with passion and love. It is the best locally owned independent Indian restaurant in Olney, delivering authentic cuisine made with only the finest ingredients. They take pride in serving a wide array of culinary delights and leave you with a memorable dining experience. ($50 gift certificate)
Starting bid
Take the night off and enjoy Olney area restaurants. Total vale = $155
Sol Azteca – A go-to destination for the finest Mexican and Latin cuisine, complemented by an extensive selection of beers and wines. They pride themselves on serving an array of exquisite and flavorful dishes that will leave you craving more. From fajitas, tacos, burritos, and enchiladas to fresh salads, tender steaks, and so much more. There is something for everyone to enjoy. ($50 gift certificate)
Brew Belly – The Washington Post wrote “A Philly cheesesteak that’s worth a drive to Olney.” Lucky for us it is around the corner. They have an extensive craft beer list – all from Maryland. Join for fun events like trivia night or bingo night and don’t forget happy hours. ($25 gift certificate)
Jersey Mike’s Subs – Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oil, vinegar, and spices still top amazing authentic sandwiches at Jersey Mike’s. High quality ingredients – premium brand meats and cheeses on fresh baked bread prepared right in front of you. It is what makes Jersey Mike’s the most authentic tasting submarine sandwich (certificate for one free regular sized sub)
Chopt - A creative salad company with a mission to make healthy eating exciting for all people. From classic cravings to seasonal collaborations, they challenge themselves to create a menu that celebrates flavors from around the world and opens up a seat at the table for anyone who wants to join (Certificate for one free salad)
Nirvana – Delectable Indian dishes made with passion and love. It is the best locally owned independent Indian restaurant in Olney, delivering authentic cuisine made with only the finest ingredients. They take pride in serving a wide array of culinary delights and leave you with a memorable dining experience. ($50 gift certificate)
Starting bid
Take the night off and enjoy Olney area restaurants. Total vale = $150
Grill Marx –An upscale yet casual dining environment where you can find a large selection to appeal to your mood and food cravings. Whether you’re in the mood for tasty cocktail, a salad, a sandwich, seafood or a hearty steak they prepare it fresh with house-made ingredients, including hand-cut steaks and house fileted fish along with fresh ingredients delivered and prepped daily so they can keep our promise in delivering a delicious and satisfying meal to every guest that walks through their doors. ($75 gift certificate)
Sister’s Sandwiches & Such – A purveyor of the fine art of sandwich crafting. They prepare fresh, delicious, and one-of-a-kind sandwiches, salads, and soups. Founded in 1997, Sister’s Sandwiches and Such is a family-owned business that prides itself on quality ingredients and the unique and delicious food options that customers have come to crave. It is the place to visit for lunch, dinner, and all your catering needs. (free sandwich, side, and drink)
Ledo’s Pizza – Known as the original Maryland-style pizza. Each Ledo Pizza is rolled to order with fresh handmade dough topped with the same high-quality cheese and the same style tomatoes as in 1955. The thin, flakey crust, sweet sauce, 100% smoked Provolone cheese provides the taste people love ($20 gift certificate)
Jersey Mike’s Subs – Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oil, vinegar, and spices still top amazing authentic sandwiches at Jersey Mike’s. High quality ingredients – premium brand meats and cheeses on fresh baked bread prepared right in front of you. It is what makes Jersey Mike’s the most authentic tasting submarine sandwich (certificate for one free regular sized sub)
Starting bid
Take the night off and enjoy Olney area restaurants. Total vale = $160
Olney Grille – If you are looking for a great neighborhood gathering place in the heart of Olney – you have found it. They only use high-quality fresh ingredients and prepare everything to order from their own recipes. Their menu includes certified Angus Beef, hickory-smoked BBQ ribs, pure lump crabcakes, original pasta dishes, and fresh fish from the daily specials. Soups, salads, and sandwiches are available all day for those interested in something a little lighter. Not sure what to order, browse the appetizers and mix it up. ($30 gift certificate)
Nirvana – Delectable Indian dishes made with passion and love. It is the best locally owned independent Indian restaurant in Olney, delivering authentic cuisine made with only the finest ingredients. They take pride in serving a wide array of culinary delights and leave you with a memorable dining experience. ($50 gift certificate)
Dempsey’s of Ashton - Visit for breakfast, lunch or dinner! For three decades, they have won accolades for delicious food and friendly service. Breakfast is served all day and they are known for homemade soups and desserts. Enjoy a milkshake or bring in the family for a wonderful meal. Try one of their ten kinds of burgers. Take-out and dine-in are available. They also offer catering. Don't get lost in an impersonal chain. Go to one of the few mom and pop places in the area, located in the heart of Ashton, MD. ($25 gift certificate)
Brew Belly – The Washington Post wrote “A Philly cheesesteak that’s worth a drive to Olney.” Lucky for us it is around the corner. They have an extensive craft beer list – all from Maryland. Join for fun events like trivia night or bingo night and don’t forget happy hours. ($25 gift certificate)
Jersey Mike’s Subs – Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oil, vinegar, and spices still top amazing authentic sandwiches at Jersey Mike’s. High quality ingredients – premium brand meats and cheeses on fresh baked bread prepared right in front of you. It is what makes Jersey Mike’s the most authentic tasting submarine sandwich (certificate for one free regular sized sub)
Chopt - A creative salad company with a mission to make healthy eating exciting for all people. From classic cravings to seasonal collaborations, they challenge themselves to create a menu that celebrates flavors from around the world and opens up a seat at the table for anyone who wants to join (Certificate for one free salad)
Starting bid
Take the night off and enjoy Olney area restaurants. Total vale = $155
Silo Falls – At Silo Falls, they believe that every event deserves to be celebrated in style. Their upscale casual dining establishment and event venue offers stunning views that are perfect for any occasion, from intimate gatherings to large-scale celebrations such as weddings. Established in 2018 on 48 acres of lush grounds, their historic mansion dates back to the late 1800s. Their location has a rich history, previously housing a dairy farm and the Brookeville Inn. Their restaurant and bar offer a full menu (including gluten free), cocktails, and wines. Their cigar club membership is popular with many and families love spending time outside with the children and dogs. They offer music and public events making it a popular choice for a good time. ($50 gift certificate)
Olney Station – A locally owned, casual brew pub with a focus on genuine American fare, a large selection of tasty beverages, classic shakes, and the best burgers. Signature cocktails, on tap beverages, and great food keep people coming back for more. ($25 gift certificate)
Nirvana – Delectable Indian dishes made with passion and love. It is the best locally owned independent Indian restaurant in Olney, delivering authentic cuisine made with only the finest ingredients. They take pride in serving a wide array of culinary delights and leave you with a memorable dining experience. ($50 gift certificate)
Jersey Mike’s Subs – Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oil, vinegar, and spices still top amazing authentic sandwiches at Jersey Mike’s. High quality ingredients – premium brand meats and cheeses on fresh baked bread prepared right in front of you. It is what makes Jersey Mike’s the most authentic tasting submarine sandwich (certificate for one free regular sized sub)
Chopt - A creative salad company with a mission to make healthy eating exciting for all people. From classic cravings to seasonal collaborations, they challenge themselves to create a menu that celebrates flavors from around the world and opens up a seat at the table for anyone who wants to join (Certificate for one free salad)
Starting bid
A round of golf (18 holes) for up to 3 people and lunch or dinner at Manor Country Club. Hosted by member Jeremy Colville. Fair market vale = $500
Starting bid
Includes a partial keg with a minimum of twenty (20) 8-oz glasses of quality, barrel-aged beer with a CO2 keg system, 8 tasting glasses, and coasters. Olney Civic Fund will keep the beer cold and deliver the system the morning of the Superbowl (Sunday, February 8, 2026) and pick it up after the game. Or you can take it with you tonight if you prefer. You will choose from among the partial kegs after the event. Delivery good for addresses within 15 miles of Olney. Fair Market Value = $200
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