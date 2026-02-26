Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church

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Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church

About this event

OLPH St. Patrick's Gala Raffle Baskets

Outdoor Adventure Basket -- 1 Ticket item
Outdoor Adventure Basket -- 1 Ticket
$1

One ticket for one chance to win!

Enjoy time outdoors with a raffle basket that includes a tent, sleeping bags, a cooler, fishing gear, a gift certificate for camping/kayaking, and more!

Outdoor Adventure Basket -- 6 Tickets item
Outdoor Adventure Basket -- 6 Tickets
$5

Six tickets for six chances to win!

Enjoy time outdoors with a raffle basket that includes a tent, sleeping bags, a cooler, fishing gear, a gift certificate for camping/kayaking, and more!

Outdoor Adventure Basket -- 30 Tickets item
Outdoor Adventure Basket -- 30 Tickets
$20

Thirty tickets for thirty chances to win!

Enjoy time outdoors with a raffle basket that includes a tent, sleeping bags, a cooler, fishing gear, a gift certificate for camping/kayaking, and more!

Pamper Yourself Basket -- 1 Ticket item
Pamper Yourself Basket -- 1 Ticket
$1

One ticket for one chance to win!

Enjoy the treatment you know you deserve with essential oils, blanket, chocolate, lotions, a gift certificate for a manicure/pedicure, a voucher for a free haircut, and more!

Pamper Yourself Basket -- 6 Tickets item
Pamper Yourself Basket -- 6 Tickets
$5

Six tickets for six chances to win!

Enjoy the treatment you know you deserve with essential oils, blanket, chocolate, lotions, a gift certificate for a manicure/pedicure, a voucher for a free haircut, and more!

Pamper Yourself Basket -- 30 Tickets item
Pamper Yourself Basket -- 30 Tickets
$20

Thirty tickets for thirty chances to win!

Enjoy the treatment you know you deserve with essential oils, blanket, chocolate, lotions, a gift certificate for a manicure/pedicure, a voucher for a free haircut, and more!

Family Movie Night Basket -- 1 Ticket item
Family Movie Night Basket -- 1 Ticket
$1

One ticket for one chance to win!

Enjoy some entertainment with candy, popcorn (and popcorn maker), smores (and smores maker), a movie projector, a gift certificate to the local movie theater, and more!

Family Movie Night Basket -- 6 Tickets item
Family Movie Night Basket -- 6 Tickets
$5

Six tickets for six chances to win!

Enjoy some entertainment with candy, popcorn (and popcorn maker), smores (and smores maker), a movie projector, a gift certificate to the local movie theater, and more!

Family Movie Night Basket -- 30 Tickets item
Family Movie Night Basket -- 30 Tickets
$20

Thirty tickets for thirty chances to win!

Enjoy some entertainment with candy, popcorn (and popcorn maker), smores (and smores maker), a movie projector, a gift certificate to the local movie theater, and more!

Artsplosion Basket -- 1 Ticket item
Artsplosion Basket -- 1 Ticket
$1

One ticket for one chance to win!

Embrace your creativity with an artistic raffle basket full of paints, art supplies, a gift certificate for a one year family membership to the Imperial Center, and more!

Artsplosion Basket -- 6 Tickets item
Artsplosion Basket -- 6 Tickets
$5

Six tickets for six chances to win!

Embrace your creativity with an artistic raffle basket full of paints, art supplies, a gift certificate for a one year family membership to the Imperial Center, and more!

Artsplosion Basket -- 30 Tickets item
Artsplosion Basket -- 30 Tickets
$20

Thirty tickets for thirty chances to win!

Embrace your creativity with an artistic raffle basket full of paints, art supplies, a gift certificate for a one year family membership to the Imperial Center, and more!

LEGOS & Games Basket -- 1Ticket item
LEGOS & Games Basket -- 1Ticket
$1

One ticket for one chance to win.


Enjoy hours of fun with exciting LEGO sets, LEGO building pads, a classic chess set, magnetic tiles, and fan-favorite board games, a $40 gift card to Mini Put Family Entertainment, and more!

LEGOS & Games Basket -- 6 Tickets item
LEGOS & Games Basket -- 6 Tickets
$5

Six tickets for six chances to win.


Enjoy hours of fun with exciting LEGO sets, LEGO building pads, a classic chess set, magnetic tiles, and fan-favorite board games, a $40 gift card to Mini Put Family Entertainment, and more!

LEGOS & Games Basket -- 30 Tickets item
LEGOS & Games Basket -- 30 Tickets
$20

Thirty tickets for thirty chances to win.


Enjoy hours of fun with exciting LEGO sets, LEGO building pads, a classic chess set, magnetic tiles, and fan-favorite board games, a $40 gift card to Mini Put Family Entertainment, and more!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!