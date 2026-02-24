OLQM KofC Golf Outing 2026

About this event
New Hudson, MI 48165, USA
Enjoy the full program; golf, hot dogs at the turn, and a hot lunch to conclude
Not a golfer? No problem! Join us for dinner, raffle with prizes, and fun!
The most important meal of the day (before golfing)! Become a breakfast sponsor and be recognized on our sponsor sign!
Hole Sponsorship includes a dedicated sign with your printed business or personal message that will be seen by all participants. Please specify the hole where you would like your sign placed
Be one of the most popular people on the course by helping to sponsor "lunch at the turn" for other hungry golfers! Your name or business will be displayed on a sign at the turn.
Consider being a dinner sponsor to help cover the cost of our after-golf dinner celebration! Your name and/or business will be prominently displayed, with a shoutout from our emcee during the awards.
Includes foursome, golf balls for the group and signage at the event
Includes foursome, golfballs for the group, signage at the event & digital marketing on the OLQM K of C website for 1 year.
$
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