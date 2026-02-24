OUR LADY QUEEN OF MARTYRS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 15352

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OUR LADY QUEEN OF MARTYRS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 15352

About this event

OLQM KofC Golf Outing 2026

Coyote Golf Club 28700 Milford Rd

New Hudson, MI 48165, USA

Golfers
$125
Available until Jun 1

Enjoy the full program; golf, hot dogs at the turn, and a hot lunch to conclude

Dinner Only
$30

Not a golfer? No problem! Join us for dinner, raffle with prizes, and fun!

Breakfast Sponsor
$250

The most important meal of the day (before golfing)! Become a breakfast sponsor and be recognized on our sponsor sign!

Hole Sponsorship
$100

Hole Sponsorship includes a dedicated sign with your printed business or personal message that will be seen by all participants. Please specify the hole where you would like your sign placed

Lunch at the Turn Sponsor
$350

Be one of the most popular people on the course by helping to sponsor "lunch at the turn" for other hungry golfers! Your name or business will be displayed on a sign at the turn.

Dinner Sponsor
$500

Consider being a dinner sponsor to help cover the cost of our after-golf dinner celebration! Your name and/or business will be prominently displayed, with a shoutout from our emcee during the awards.

Event Sponsor
$1,500

Includes foursome, golf balls for the group and signage at the event

Diamond Sponsor
$3,500

Includes foursome, golfballs for the group, signage at the event & digital marketing on the OLQM K of C website for 1 year.

Add a donation for OUR LADY QUEEN OF MARTYRS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 15352

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