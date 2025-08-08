Olson Elementary Meet the Teacher Silent Auction

Hosted by
1751 E Exchange Pkwy, Allen, TX 75002, USA
Starting bid
Don't want to have to arrive early to 6th grade farewell event to grab the best seats in the house? Bid on 4 front row seats to this year's farewell event.
Starting bid
Starting bid
One Month's Tuition for Math or Reading. New Students only. Retail value up to $185.
Starting bid
Retail value of up to $3,000
Starting bid
Brrring! Brrring! Your child could be the one to set off our next fire drill (and brag about it all year long). 1x pull, done 4x a year.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Beautiful Earrings. Retail value of $70.
Starting bid
Signed Shin-Soo Choo Jersey
Starting bid
Retail value of $40
Starting bid
Show your Allen pride and cheer on the Allen Americans hockey team! Four (4) tickets in the preferred section to the October 24, 2025 season opener. Retail value of $120.
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card to Portillo's
Starting bid
Ready for the ultimate VIP experience? Bid on this once-in-a-school year opportunity to enjoy a special lunch with our principal, Dr. Ivey!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy an after school pottery party with Olson's favorite art teacher and five of your friends.
Starting bid
Enjoy an after school acrylic painting party with Olson's favorite art teacher and five of your friends.
Starting bid
Enjoy an after school watercolor party with Olson's favorite art teacher and five of your friends.
Starting bid
Enjoy an after school weaving party with Olson's favorite art teacher and five of your friends.
