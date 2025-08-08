Hosted by

Olson Elementary PTA

Olson Elementary Meet the Teacher Silent Auction

1751 E Exchange Pkwy, Allen, TX 75002, USA

Four (4) Front Row Seats to 6th Grade Farewell item
Four (4) Front Row Seats to 6th Grade Farewell
$25

Starting bid

Don't want to have to arrive early to 6th grade farewell event to grab the best seats in the house? Bid on 4 front row seats to this year's farewell event.

Gideon Tutoring Gift Certificate item
Gideon Tutoring Gift Certificate
$5

Starting bid

One Month's Tuition for Math or Reading. New Students only. Retail value up to $185.

Robertson Orthodontics 1/2 Off Invisalign w/ Free Whitening item
Robertson Orthodontics 1/2 Off Invisalign w/ Free Whitening
$25

Starting bid

Retail value of up to $3,000

Pull the Fire Alarm item
Pull the Fire Alarm
$25

Starting bid

Brrring! Brrring! Your child could be the one to set off our next fire drill (and brag about it all year long). 1x pull, done 4x a year.

Kendra Scott Earrings item
Kendra Scott Earrings
$10

Starting bid

Beautiful Earrings. Retail value of $70.

Choo Signed Texas Rangers Jersey item
Choo Signed Texas Rangers Jersey
$10

Starting bid

Signed Shin-Soo Choo Jersey

Dude Perfect Board Game item
Dude Perfect Board Game
$5

Starting bid

Retail value of $40

Allen Americans Tickets Four (4) item
Allen Americans Tickets Four (4)
$20

Starting bid

Show your Allen pride and cheer on the Allen Americans hockey team! Four (4) tickets in the preferred section to the October 24, 2025 season opener. Retail value of $120.

Portillo's $25 Gift Card item
Portillo's $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card to Portillo's

Lunch with the Principal item
Lunch with the Principal
$25

Starting bid

Ready for the ultimate VIP experience? Bid on this once-in-a-school year opportunity to enjoy a special lunch with our principal, Dr. Ivey!

Pottery Party w/ Ms. Manes and Five (5) of your friends
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy an after school pottery party with Olson's favorite art teacher and five of your friends.

Acrylic Painting Party with Ms. Manes & Five of your friends
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy an after school acrylic painting party with Olson's favorite art teacher and five of your friends.

Watercolor Party with Ms. Manes and 5 Friends
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy an after school watercolor party with Olson's favorite art teacher and five of your friends.

Weaving Party w/ Ms. Manes and 5 Friends
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy an after school weaving party with Olson's favorite art teacher and five of your friends.

