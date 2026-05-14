Collegiate Empowerment

Hosted by

Collegiate Empowerment

About this event

Iona OLT + NSO

Orientation Leader Training
$15,000
  • Show/Seminar Code: OLT (2 Master level facilitators, co-facilitating)
  • Session 1:   Identity, Leadership & Belonging- Demo, Leadership Training, Leadership Identity,  Aligning a Shared Vision, What Orientation needs to be, What it means to be a Gael,  Building a Culture of Belonging, Energy, Community Builders
  • Session 2: Communication & Student Engagement Across Differences: Collaborative Communication; Engaging students across communication styles; Customer Service, Hearing the quiet voices; Welcoming difference, Prep for Meet Your OL session and Roles, Hyper Person prep; Prep for uMeet and roles within, Caring for yourself and others, Burning questions, Becoming the Leader you'd like to be known as 
  • Day & Dates: 
    • Session 1: Monday, June 1, 2026 
    • Session 2: Thursday, June 4, 2026
  • Start & End Time: 3 pm - 5 pm (both days)
    • Setup Time: 90 minutes prior
  • Venue: University Commons (tentative) in the lower level of LSU
  • Tuition: $15,000 (includes 2 Master level facilitators customizing and co-facilitating sessions in 2 hour time blocks on 2 non-consecutive days; discounted Travel & Lodging fee for local campus)
The Gaels uMeet
$37,000
  • Show/Seminar Code: The Gaels uMeet:  What Every College Student Needs to Know About Getting to Know Each Other/uMeet (2 Master Level Facilitators, co-facilitating)
  • Day & Date(s): 
    • Tuesday, June 9, 2026
    • Thursday, June 11, 2026
    • Tuesday, June 16, 2026
    • Thursday, June 18, 2026
  • Start & End Time: 
    • Maroon Group- 11 am- 12 pm (45 minutes of content)
    • Gold Group- 12 pm- 1 pm (45 minutes of content)
      • Arrival Time: 90 minutes prior to first performance
  • Venue: Hynes East Arena
  • Tuition:  $37,000 (includes 2 Master level Facilitators customizing and Co-facilitating 2 back-to-back sessions in 60 minute time blocks on 4 non-consecutive days; discounted Travel & Lodging fee for local campus)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!