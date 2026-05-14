Iona OLT + NSO

Session 1: Identity, Leadership & Belonging- Demo, Leadership Training, Leadership Identity, Aligning a Shared Vision, What Orientation needs to be, What it means to be a Gael, Building a Culture of Belonging, Energy, Community Builders

Session 2: Communication & Student Engagement Across Differences: Collaborative Communication; Engaging students across communication styles; Customer Service, Hearing the quiet voices; Welcoming difference, Prep for Meet Your OL session and Roles, Hyper Person prep; Prep for uMeet and roles within, Caring for yourself and others, Burning questions, Becoming the Leader you'd like to be known as