Iona OLT + NSO

Session 1: Identity, Leadership & Belonging- Demo, Leadership Training, Leadership Identity, Aligning a Shared Vision, What Orientation needs to be, What it means to be a Gael, Building a Culture of Belonging, Energy, Community Builders
Session 2: Communication & Student Engagement Across Differences: Collaborative Communication; Engaging students across communication styles; Customer Service, Hearing the quiet voices; Welcoming difference, Prep for Meet Your OL session and Roles, Hyper Person prep; Prep for uMeet and roles within, Caring for yourself and others, Burning questions, Becoming the Leader you'd like to be known as
Day & Dates:
Session 1: Monday, June 1, 2026
Session 2: Thursday, June 4, 2026
Start & End Time: 3 pm - 5 pm (both days)
Setup Time: 90 minutes prior
Venue: University Commons (tentative) in the lower level of LSU
Tuition: $15,000 (includes 2 Master level facilitators customizing and co-facilitating sessions in 2 hour time blocks on 2 non-consecutive days; discounted Travel & Lodging fee for local campus)
Session 1: Identity, Leadership & Belonging- Demo, Leadership Training, Leadership Identity, Aligning a Shared Vision, What Orientation needs to be, What it means to be a Gael, Building a Culture of Belonging, Energy, Community Builders
Session 2: Communication & Student Engagement Across Differences: Collaborative Communication; Engaging students across communication styles; Customer Service, Hearing the quiet voices; Welcoming difference, Prep for Meet Your OL session and Roles, Hyper Person prep; Prep for uMeet and roles within, Caring for yourself and others, Burning questions, Becoming the Leader you'd like to be known as
Day & Dates:
Session 1: Monday, June 1, 2026
Session 2: Thursday, June 4, 2026
Start & End Time: 3 pm - 5 pm (both days)
Setup Time: 90 minutes prior
Venue: University Commons (tentative) in the lower level of LSU
Tuition: $15,000 (includes 2 Master level facilitators customizing and co-facilitating sessions in 2 hour time blocks on 2 non-consecutive days; discounted Travel & Lodging fee for local campus)
The Gaels uMeet
$37,000
Show/Seminar Code: The Gaels uMeet: What Every College Student Needs to Know About Getting to Know Each Other/uMeet (2 Master Level Facilitators, co-facilitating)
Day & Date(s):
Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Thursday, June 11, 2026
Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Thursday, June 18, 2026
Start & End Time:
Maroon Group- 11 am- 12 pm (45 minutes of content)
Gold Group- 12 pm- 1 pm (45 minutes of content)
Arrival Time: 90 minutes prior to first performance
Venue: Hynes East Arena
Tuition: $37,000 (includes 2 Master level Facilitators customizing and Co-facilitating 2 back-to-back sessions in 60 minute time blocks on 4 non-consecutive days; discounted Travel & Lodging fee for local campus)
Show/Seminar Code: The Gaels uMeet: What Every College Student Needs to Know About Getting to Know Each Other/uMeet (2 Master Level Facilitators, co-facilitating)
Day & Date(s):
Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Thursday, June 11, 2026
Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Thursday, June 18, 2026
Start & End Time:
Maroon Group- 11 am- 12 pm (45 minutes of content)
Gold Group- 12 pm- 1 pm (45 minutes of content)
Arrival Time: 90 minutes prior to first performance
Venue: Hynes East Arena
Tuition: $37,000 (includes 2 Master level Facilitators customizing and Co-facilitating 2 back-to-back sessions in 60 minute time blocks on 4 non-consecutive days; discounted Travel & Lodging fee for local campus)
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