A concrete sidewalk leads to the entrance of a building with large glass windows displaying "Aha! Museum" and "Visitor Center" signs, with a street visible in the background.
Olympia Arts and Heritage Alliance Museum

Offered by

Olympia Arts and Heritage Alliance Museum

About the memberships

Oly AHA Membership

Oyster (Individual)
$50

Valid until June 18, 2027

Our Oyster members will receive:

  • Members-only newsletter
  • (1) Free walking tour for two people (annually)
  • Discount on paid programs, tours, and events
  • Invitations to members-only events
Oyster (Household)
$75

Valid until June 18, 2027

A household is defined as the membership buyer plus one guest. Oyster (Household) members receive:

  • Members-only newsletter
  • (1) Free walking tour for two people (annually)
  • Discount on paid programs, tours, and events
  • Invitations to members-only events
Salmon (Individual)
$100

Valid until June 18, 2027

Our Salmon members will receive:

  • Museum store discount (10%)
  • Recognition on our website

As well as all Oyster tier benefits:

  • Members-only newsletter
  • (1) Free walking tour for two people (annually)
  • Discount on paid programs, tours, and events
  • Invitations to members-only events
Salmon (Household)
$150

Valid until June 18, 2027

A household is defined as the membership buyer plus one guest. Our Salmon (Household) members will receive:

  • Museum store discount (10%)
  • Recognition on our website

As well as all Oyster (Household) tier benefits:

  • Members-only newsletter
  • (1) Free walking tour for two people (annually)
  • Discount on paid programs, tours, and events
  • Invitations to members-only events
Orca (Individual)
$300

Valid until June 18, 2027

Our Orca members will receive:

  • (1) Private museum tour for a group of four (annually)
  • Recognition on our wall of supporters
  • Invitation to VIP major events
  • NARM Membership (The North American Reciprocal Museum Association offers free or discounted admission to over 1,300 museums and cultural institutions across North America).

As well as all Oyster and Salmon tier benefits:

  • Members-only newsletter
  • (1) Free walking tour for two people (annually)
  • Discount on paid programs, tours, and events
  • Invitations to members-only events
  • Museum store discount (10%)
Orca (Household)
$500

Valid until June 18, 2027

A household is defined as the membership buyer plus one guest. Our Orca (Household) members will receive:

  • (1) Private museum tour for a group of four (annually)
  • Recognition on our wall of supporters
  • (2) Invitation to VIP major events
  • NARM Membership (The North American Reciprocal Museum Association offers free or discounted admission to over 1,300 museums and cultural institutions across North America).

As well as all Oyster (Household) and Salmon (Household) tier benefits:

  • Members-only newsletter
  • (1) Free walking tour for two people (annually)
  • Discount on paid programs, tours, and events
  • Invitations to members-only events
  • Museum store discount (10%)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!